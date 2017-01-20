Philadelphia 76ers: Does Sam Hinkie Deserve All The Hate?

Former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Sam Hinkie will be remembered for how innovative his techniques were, not because of his draft pick collection

Sam Hinkie is a name that is loathed in Philadelphia. Hinkie is the former GM of the Philadelphia 76ers and he will forever be remembered because of his innovative technique to rig the NBA draft system to bring the Sixers back to their former glory.

Hinkie desired for Sixers fans to “Trust the Process.”

While Sixer fans believed Hinkie and his hype for a couple of seasons, ultimately the toll of losing so many games, without showing immediate signs of much improvement, became an issue for management and fans alike.

So Hinkie was told to relinquish some of his power to his counterpart, Jerry Colangelo so that Hinkie would not be making the decisions by himself. Ultimately everyone in Philadelphia was tired of losing, and who could blame them?

Sam Hinkie did not want to give up any of his power as GM. He had already given up some of his power earlier in the season, and then he was being asked to give up more? Hinkie was being forced out of his position as the Sixers GM, and he did not want anything to do with that.

Because of management’s push to get rid of Hinkie, Sam retired; leaving behind the process which Hinkie would not get to experience as the Sixers GM.

It has been nine months since Hinkie stepped down from his position as GM of the Philadelphia 76ers. In those nine months, there have been events that have made it look as if Hinkie was wronged by the organization he was trying to help.

Time away from Hinkie

In the 2016 draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick. Simmons’ passing ability and quickness is a rarity among players his size. Simmons’ one weakness is defense. Hopefully, he will learn to be aggressive on defense because the skill set for a good defensive player are there.

Joel Embiid came back from his devastating foot injury, which had him sidelined for two seasons, to start his rookie season. Breaking the same bone twice in the same foot is scary for anyone, especially a professional athlete where the risk of injury is higher than any other profession. Yet, Embiid prevailed. He is now averaging good numbers, even though he is on minutes restriction.

If you take a glance at Joel Embiid’s per 36 numbers (an estimate on his stats if he played 36 minutes), they are through the roof. He would be averaging 29 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks. Those numbers are not just good enough for rookie of the year, but even higher accolades, such as MVP.

Embiid would be considered the best center in the league with those numbers.

Dario Šarić returned from his two-year stint overseas. Šarić officially signed with the Sixers on July 15, 2016. Hinkie drafted Šarić to play alongside Embiid. Šarić has potential, which is visible to anyone who watches him play, but it will take some time for Šarić to mature and prosper in the league.

Hinkie’s insane ideas

Hinkie did make questionable moves in his tenure in Philly, though. For instance, he decided to draft Jahlil Okafor in the 2015 draft.

HUH?

This was a head-scratching move on Hinkie’s end but if you look closer, it was a very smart decision that Hinkie did not get to prove.

Okafor was a backup plan. He was an option that Hinkie knew could be a good center in the league for years to come. If Embiid ended up not being able to come back, then Philly could cut its losses and go with the two centers they have: Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor. But if Embiid ended up being healthy, then Hinkie would trade either Noel or Okafor and, most likely, acquire even more trade assets.

There was one major flaw that Hinkie did not get to address during his tenure in Philly: the point guard. Hinkie traded away Michael Carter-Williams after he won rookie of the year in the 2013-14 season because he realized that MCW had plateaued and he could not maintain a starting point guard role.

MCW was traded for a first-round pick in a three-team trade from the Lakers. The pick was for the upcoming 2017 and this draft is loaded with talent. Hinkie looks like he made the correct trade.

The Jrue Holiday trade made Sixers fans want to kill Hinkie before he even started all his madness. On draft night in 2013, Hinkie traded Jrue Holiday to the Pelicans for Nerlens Noel and a first-round pick. At the time, everyone thought that Hinkie was crazy. Why would anyone trade an all-star point guard for a lousy rookie and a pick?

Because he is Sam Hinkie. And he is crazy.

Sam Hinkie is crazy

Hinkie was crazy enough to start this endeavor with his new team. The thought of starting fresh to build from the ground up. Hinkie traded vets for picks. His idea was to “Trust the Process” and I guess Philadelphia 76ers management ran out of trust.

No more are the days when the Sixers would lose to get draft picks. Philly fans and management are ready to win now.

But, here’s the thing. Are they prepared to win right now?

The Sixers are currently 6-2 in the month of January. That is the best record for an NBA team in the month of January. That is something to take note of for this young team.

Sam Hinkie’s impact will be forever remembered by the NBA. He manipulated the NBA lottery in the Sixers favor by tanking season after season and getting a top 3 pick three years in a row.

Hinkie may have been a genius. Sam Hinkie may be the most idiotic man alive. We will never know the result of Hinkie’s master plan. For now, we can merely speculate what could have been for his young team.

Should Sam Hinkie be given another chance with a different team?

Was he merely a one-trick pony?

Or, is he the greatest mind that basketball has ever seen?

