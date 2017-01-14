Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid Is Making Philly Basketball Great Again

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is bringing back the fun to a blue collar basketball city in need of a superstar.

Philadelphia 76ers fans know the feeling all too well. They remember Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA finals. The buzz of the crowd every time “AI” touched the ball. It’s been far too long since a superstar has been on the scene in the City of Brotherly Love.

Well, it is back. The center from Kansas affectionately known as “JoJo” all around town, has brought back that same electricity that has been missing in the last decade. Joel Embiid has been worth the long wait that fans have been dealing with for the first two years of his NBA career. The 76ers have found their centerpiece to build around for the next 12-15 years, health permitting.

Ever since fans would show up early to games just to see his pregame workouts, there was no doubt the extraordinary talent Embiid has possessed. It was only a matter of time before the whole nation and world would see what those dedicated individuals saw every home game 60 minutes before each game.

Well, not even halfway through his first NBA season, the seven foot two Cameroonian forward has quickly and easily won over the hearts of everyone. Yes, everyone. Even opposing fans can’t help but give him his due, as chants of “trust the process” have recently taken over stadiums even when the Sixers are on the road. His lovable personality just entices you. You can’t help but take notice to the numbers he’s putting up as a rookie and the leader in the race for Rookie of the Year.

Most NBA players want the home crowd as quiet as possible while shooting free throws. Joel Embiid quite often will urge the crowd on between shots. The chants of “trust the process” get too loud not to notice and we’re heard very clearly at the away game January 7th against the Boston Celtics.

The feeling is mutual for Embiid. He loves the passion of this city’s fan base. They love the hustle, guts, and skill of the forward. After a big play, he cup his ear to rev up the crowd even more. He stated on an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic recently that he wasn’t aware that was Iverson’s go-to move. Aside from the vast difference in body size of the two athletes, the similarities of the swagger are great.

Night in and night out, Embiid will go hard after the loose ball and end up on the lap of some unexpecting fans in the second row. That’s one of the main connections he has with the city, he’s not afraid to play hard and that shows, as he — quite literally — joins the fans in the crowd.

Finally, the city of Philadelphia has a reason to spend a little of their hard earned money on tickets to go see him in person. You can hear the murmur in the crowd anytime he touches the ball. He gets more than just the golf clap that any other player gets re-entering the game. Philly fans finally have what they’ve been waiting for, The Process (as he calls himself), a guy who every single basketball fan in the city loves and has the chance to bring playoff basketball back to them. Joel Embiid is definitely making basketball great again in his city!

