Philadelphia 76ers: 5 Potential Picks In 2017 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft isn’t until late June, but here’s a look at five potential draft picks the Philadelphia 76ers should have their eye on.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a strong core of players in center Joel Embiid and power forward Dario Saric and they hope to add forward Ben Simmons to the mix soon enough.

The 76ers got some decent results out of Embiid and Saric in their rookie seasons, although Embiid was on a minutes restriction before a knee injury ended his campaign after just 31 games.

In terms of draft picks, the 76ers have plenty of those to work with. They’re slated to have at the very least five picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

They’ll have at least one first-round pick and four second-round picks to develop on their young roster, with the possibility of a second first-round pick — no lower than No. 6 overall — from the Lakers if it is outside of the top three after the lottery on May 16.

With so much versatility at the center and forward position, the only need left to fill is in the backcourt.

As far as draft needs go, the 76ers definitely don’t need any bigs but they are in dire need of some three-point shooters. They did acquire veteran guard Jerryd Bayless last July.

But Bayless appeared in three games before suffering a torn tendon in his left wrist that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

With so many talented guards in this year’s draft class, the Philadelphia 76ers will have plenty to choose from when the NBA Draft is upon us on June 22.

5

De’Aaron Fox PG, Kentucky Wildcats

When it comes to floor generals in college basketball, Kentucky Wildcats point guard De’Aaron Fox was as good as they come. Fox led the Wildcats to a 32-6 record in 2016-17 as the starting point guard.

He averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in his lone season with the Wildcats before declaring for the NBA Draft. While some would say the Philadelphia 76ers should avoid Fox, I’m not so sure.

Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of electric Kentucky PG De’Aaron Fox. Potential Top 5 pick. https://t.co/YVu01bxFLL pic.twitter.com/1rdmzPzpYk — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 17, 2017

Fox put on a number of huge performances last season to earn third-team All-America honors. The 6-foot-3 point guard recorded Kentucky’s first triple-double since 1988 against the Arizona State Sun Devils (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) on Nov. 28.

He set a freshman NCAA Tournament record with a season-high 39 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor against the UCLA Bruins on March 24.

Fox showed his ability to lead by example, as he took just one three-pointer and was 13-for-15 from the free throw line. While he isn’t quite the three-point shooter the 76ers need, he certainly would make up for it in other ways.

4

Josh Jackson SF, Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks forward Josh Jackson declared early for the NBA Draft after a strong freshman season in the Big 12.

Jackson is a 6-foot-8 wing player who can score in bunches and has tons of athletic ability. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35 games at Kansas last season.

After announcing on April 17 his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, Jackson joins a strong group of athletic guards who can shoot the ball efficiently. He shot 51.3 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three.

Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of potential Top 3 pick, explosive Kansas wing Josh Jackson https://t.co/W2pPw5rZg7 pic.twitter.com/ulUoORikAx — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 3, 2017

While he only attempted 90 total three-pointers in 2016-17, his range is something that can definitely expand at the next level.

Jackson had a few off-the-court incidents to deal with in his freshman season. He was suspended for the team’s Big 12 Conference Tournament opener for a traffic incident. He’ll need to keep his troubles to a minimum to see success in the NBA.

3

Malik Monk SG, Kentucky Wildcats

Malik Monk is a more prolific shooter, although he could potentially man the point position, which speaks to the talent level at Kentucky. Monk was a second-team All-American, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and an All-SEC performer in 2016-17.

Through 38 games, Monk averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman. He set the Kentucky freshman record for points scored in a season with 754, which is also fourth-highest in program history regardless of class.

Monk showed his ability score at-will, scoring 47 points, including eight three-pointers, in a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels back on Dec. 17.

Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of explosive scoring guard Malik Monk https://t.co/t3bkYfeADy pic.twitter.com/MWEN3GYB9U — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 21, 2017

Monk shot 45.0 percent from the field in 2016-17 and made 104 three-pointers. He shot 39.7 percent from three. He made a three-pointer in all but four games for the Wildcats last season.

Monk would bring the Philadelphia 76ers instant scoring on the wing as well as off the dribble. With Embiid or Saric in the pick-and-roll, the possibilities would be endless with Monk on the floor as well.

2

Jayson Tatum SF, Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils small forward Jayson Tatum was one of the most exciting college basketball stars to emerge in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for Duke last year.

Tatum is a skilled wing player at 6-foot-8 with tons of length and shooting ability. He shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from three through 29 games a season ago.

For a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum would be the gift that keeps on giving. Despite his wiry frame, Tatum has enough ball-handling ability to play the wing and possibly run the point-forward position.

In the ACC Tournament, he averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through four games to lead the Blue Devils to their first tournament championship since 2011.

By setting the bar higher in the NBA, Tatum could be a match made in heaven for the 76ers. They’re in need of an aggressive scorer like Tatum. His NBA-ready body is also a plus.

1

Dennis Smith Jr. PG, NC State Wolfpack

North Carolina State Wolfpack point guard Dennis Smith Jr. came off an ACL injury in his senior year of high school to have a strong 2016-17 season. So it took no one by surprise when Smith Jr. declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Smith averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals through 32 games in his freshman season at NC State. Despite their 15-17 record, Smith was a bright spot on both ends for the Wolfpack.

He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three on the season. He scored 32 points with six assists and four rebounds in a 84-82 victory over the Duke Blue Devils back on Jan. 23.

The 6-foot-3 freshman led the ACC in assists (197) and was second in steals (62). Smith is a point guard who leads with his stellar play. He had two triple-doubles last season, the only freshman to achieve such a feat last season.

With so much potential, Dennis Smith Jr. should be the Philadelphia 76ers’ top priority in this year’s NBA Draft. If he’s still on the board when their pick is up, he’s a no-brainer to be the 76ers point guard of the future.

