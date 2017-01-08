Phil Pressey Leads Santa Cruz Warriors in OT Win v. Spurs

Santa Cruz Warriors defeat Austin Spurs 111-108 on the road in overtime Sunday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) bounced back Sunday afternoon after losing by two to the Grand Rapids Drive last Friday, earning a 111-108 overtime win over the Austin Spurs (8-13) at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

Santa Cruz will continue their tour of Texas on Monday as they travel to Hidalgo, TX to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on the back end of a back-to-back series. Tip-off at State Farm Arena is at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Santa Cruz floor general Phil Pressey notably scored eight of the Warriors’ 11 points in OT against the Spurs, pacing the Sea Dubs for 27 points and five rebounds. He shot 7-for-16 from the field, 5-for-12 from beyond the arc, and 8-for-9 from the free throw line in 34 minutes of action.

Dennis Clifford contributed 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes. The big man out of Boston College has been a welcome surprise for Santa Cruz after trying out for the team in the offseason and earning a spot, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn an NBA call-up with 10-day contracts now available since Jan. 5..

Alex Hamilton has been truly underrated as of late, coming off the bench for 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, and four assists. Hamilton has transitioned well into the backup point guard roll, and it’s likely he’ll only continue to impress as the season wanes on.

LaDontae Henton was the last Warriors player to score in double-digits against Austin, tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Since being activated, Henton has proven a consistent scorer in Coach Casey Hill‘s system, moving up the rotation chart into his current role as the starting small forward. Expect him to get a few looks from NBA teams moving forward.

San Antonio assignee Dejounte Murray has been absolutely incredible for the Austin Spurs this season, leading all scorers with 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Santa Cruz. He’s proven time and time again that he can do a little bit of everything.

His backcourt mate Bryn Forbes also scored 30 points, adding in six rebounds and two dimes. Cory Jefferson held down the middle for Austin, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting. He unfortunately fouled out of the game with a little over a minute left in OT.

For the replay of Sunday afternoon’s Santa Cruz win over Austin, please refer to the video embedded below for your convenience:

This article originally appeared on