Phil Jackson, Jeanie Buss end engagement

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Lakers president Jeanie Buss have ended their engagement, the couple announced on Twitter.

“With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement,” Jackson noted in a tweet. “With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.”

Jackson proposed to Buss over the Christmas holiday in 2013. They had been dating since 1999.

