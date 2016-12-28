Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss announce they have ended their engagement

The NBA’s power couple of Los Angeles Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and New York Knicks president Phil Jackson is no more.

On Tuesday evening, the two announced they have ended their four-year engagement via an iPad page document distributed by Jackson’s Twitter account.

Jeanie Buss immediately followed the announcement with a tweet of her own:

Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/jlgNhnZvOA — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

From the sound of the comments made publicly available, it appears the end of their engagement was a civil split.

Per ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the two have dated since 1999 and became engaged during the Christmas holiday of 2012 — an unfortunate turn of events for basketball’s most popular duo.