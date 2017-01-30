Phil Jackson has given the New York Knicks something to play for: Carmelo Anthony. Unorthodox as it may be, The Phil Jackson Effect is finally showing signs of life.

“I want it.”

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the New York Knicks took part in one of the greatest regular season games in NBA history. The Knicks and Atlanta Hawks battled through four overtimes before the home team ultimately prevailed for a 142-139 victory.

Though the result may not have been ideal, the progress displayed was a sign of just how close New York is to breaking through.

Carmelo Anthony played his best game of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, displaying both the skill and grittiness that made him a fan favorite 14 years ago. He talked the talk, walked the walk, and looked the part of a true leader.

49 games into the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Knicks players and fans were exposed to The Phil Jackson Effect.

New York has struggled to pace itself through the regular season, thus resulting in an underachieving 21-28 record. Losing to Atlanta didn’t help its postseason aspirations, nor did it calm the media’s desire to flood the internet with Anthony-related trade rumors.

For those unfamiliar, multiple outlets have reported that Jackson is currently shopping Anthony around the NBA in an attempt to trade him elsewhere.

Anthony, a fan favorite and a respected voice in the locker room, responded with his best game of the season on Jan. 29. The players around him stood tall in the face of adversity, making crucial and clutch plays at every turn.

Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Brandon Jennings had the most poignant and telling quote of the post-game interviews:

“He just had 45, so [expletive] the trade rumors.”

49 games into the regular season, Phil Jackson has finally given the New York Knicks something to play for: Carmelo Anthony.

New York’s offense has shown flashes of elite potential, but an infatuation with isolation basketball has consistently destroyed its rhythm. New York’s defense has been smothering when it needs to erase a deficit, but has struggled for three quarters due to poor communication and a lack of chemistry.

Thus, while one could easily pinpoint the specific areas in which the Knicks have struggled, the true issue is a lack of an identity.

Against Atlanta, the Knicks did something that one could argue they haven’t done all season: played for each other. Whether it was taking a charge, making the extra pass, or coming to a player’s defense when the opposition committed a hard foul, there was unity.

For the first time all season, the Knicks looked as though they all had a common goal—a common goal that was created by the trade rumors that once merely brought about frustration.

It must be understood that Jackson isn’t bluffing; if the Knicks don’t turn things around, he will look for ways to trade Anthony. The Zen intention, however, is to get the players to dig deep and find something within themselves that enables a turnaround.

If the players aren’t willing to commit to playing defense and trusting one another based off principle, then the trade rumors will suffice as a galvanizing force.

This is consistent with what Jackson did throughout his decorated career as a head coach. He called out players through the media, fearlessly benched his stars, refused to bail his players out with timeouts, and welcomed the hate if it meant his players would learn something about themselves.

Now in the role of team president, Jackson is again embracing the role of the bad guy—even if that means taking on the role of the man he and his Chicago Bulls players once hated: Jerry Krause.

For those unfamiliar, Krause was Public Enemy No. 1 amongst Jackson, Michael Jordan, and the Bulls. Krause wasn’t quite as adept at the mind games that make Jackson, “The Zen Master,” but Chicago banded together to play for Scottie Pippen following the drafting of Toni Kukoc.

Chicago even rallied around Jackson, whom the Bulls infamously disregarded by recruiting the next coach while Jackson was still piling up championships and willing to return.

Of course, I could be wrong; perhaps Jackson isn’t intending to do any of this and simply wants Anthony gone. Jackson’s previous franchise players, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, were self-motivated defenders who held their teammates accountable, which can’t always be said of Anthony.

That is, of course, until Anthony realized his potential as a leader against the Hawks and drew up plays for a vital defensive stand against the Hawks.

Carmelo Anthony is drawing up plays for the Knicks right now. The leader we all know he can be. — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) January 29, 2017

If only for one night, The Zen Master’s mind games turned Anthony into the trash-talking, clutch shot-making, and vocally enthusiastic leader the NBA community has always known he can be.

If it takes being hated, so be it; Phil Jackson has finally given a seemingly unmotivated New York Knicks team something to play for: Carmelo Anthony.

This article originally appeared on