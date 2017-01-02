Perry Jones III Would Bring Nets a Unique Skill Set

Perry Jones III was drafted in 2012 by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but has since fallen off the NBA radar. Here’s why he’s perfect for the Brooklyn Nets.

During his final year in high school, Perry Jones III was a top 10, five-star recruit as well as a McDonald’s All-American. After playing two years for Baylor, he was projected to be a lottery pick, but dropped to the late first-round due to concerns over knee issues.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

We’ve heard of these knee issues, but they never seemed to hold him back in the NBA. What held him back, rather, was a lack of playing time as well as personal issues. In terms of health, he meets and even exceeds the NBA averages according to his trainers. The Brooklyn Nets now have the perfect opportunity to make a new addition to their roster.

Recently, there was a Vice Sports video discussing his potential for a return to the NBA.

“Everybody has problems, everybody goes through things – it’s how you take the hardships. It can either defeat you or it could make you stronger. But now, I’m definitely getting over that hump.” -Perry Jones III

Jones III wants to play; he even went to Russia to temporarily pursue basketball, but eventually came back to play in the D-League. He would do anything to play basketball again in the NBA. In terms of his last NBA team, the Boston Celtics, the main reason he was cut by them was because of his mental issues following the death of a close relative. If he was in the right place mentally, there would’ve been no doubt that he had a chance to make the roster.

What He Brings

The 25-year-old is not a one-and-done player and if given the opportunity to prove himself again, you can be certain that he can become a star in this league. He doesn’t merely have the athleticism; he has both the mindset and skill set to succeed in this league. At the very least, the Brooklyn Nets should give him a private, individual workout.

He’s a 6-foot-11, freakish ball-handler; I don’t think there is anyone, at his height, who can do what he does besides Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the NBA, he has developed some post moves, which enable him to play either small forward or power forward. His defense is the definition of insanity in the flesh, so he has no issues getting the job done on both ends of the floor.

Perry Jones III is a scoring threat, and many people forget how great of a scorer he was when he did play in the NBA. When played for OKC, he broke out and filled in for both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. After they came back, of course, his numbers dipped because of the lack of playing time in addition to an injury. Before he knew it, he was traded to the Celtics. However, as of recent, he had been working out with Emmanuel Mudiay for a potential comeback to the NBA.

Why He Fits the Nets

Jones III fits well into the Brooklyn Nets’ offense. Though he can easily have 20-point games, he isn’t selfish by any means. His style of play fits any team with fast-paced ball movement, which essentially describes the Nets. He isn’t just athletic either; he has a high basketball IQ and makes intelligent plays — on offense and defense.

Another key factor for picking him up is that he can serve as a mentor for Chris McCullough. McCullough currently isn’t getting minutes, and he needs to find ways to get better in the time he is sitting. On other hand, Jones III, who can be an instant scoring threat and has proven to be one before, would provide McCullough a direct model to work off of. He can train with McCullough in practices, and this would make each of them that much more competitive, improving the team as a whole.



The Nets need to re-evaluate their current roster because, frankly, they can’t rely on Jeremy Lin every game in order to win. They are playing team basketball and need to find ways to add to their offensive and defensive arsenal. They can find talent as well as a team-player in Perry Jones III.

Before overlooking him as a player due to his injuries, the Brooklyn Nets should contact his agent and give him a shot in a try-out. He’s only 25 years old and has time to prove that he fits in this league.

This article originally appeared on