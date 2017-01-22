Pepsi Center: Nuggets have Regained their Mile High Advantage

If there’s one thing you can take away from Saturday night’s game, it’s that the Nuggets have regained control of the Pepsi Center.

So… the Denver Nuggets’ game Saturday night was unexpected, right? I don’t know if you were watching the game or not, but there a two things you can takeaway from it: 1.) the Clippers looked pretty rough without Chris Paul, 2.) the Pepsi Center was rockin’!

If you’re interested in how the Nuggets played, then you should check out this post by Matt Huff. But for now, we’ll be sticking with the second point I brought up: the Pepsi Center.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

For the first time this season, the arena was packed. The place was absolutely electric, and it was felt by the Nuggets bench and it showed with their play. It seemed like every few minutes, the crowd would erupt chanting, “Let’s Go Nuggets!!!”

One can’t help but feel nostalgic to the times when this was how every home game crowd was for the Nuggets. To think back to the time when Denver held the title of the most feared home court in the NBA. But unfortunately, the teams play for the previous few seasons have damaged that reputation. However, if Saturday night’s game was an indicator of what may come, then the Nuggets may regain that title.

Seriously, if you haven’t had a chance to watch that game then I definitely recommend doing so. We may end up remembering that game as the catalyst for something very special for this team. But it’s important not to get too ahead of ourselves, so I guess we just have to wait and enjoy.

This article originally appeared on