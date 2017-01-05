Pelicans’ Pondexter has procedure on troublesome left knee

METAIRIE, La. (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Quincy Pondexter, who has not played because of a left knee injury since the 2015 playoffs, has had successful arthroscopic on his injured knee.

The club says the surgery was performed Wednesday and that a timetable for his return will be provided later.

The 6-foot-7 Pondexter has played in 279 career regular-season games with Memphis and New Orleans, averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 18.1 minutes. He also has played in 29 playoff games, averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 20.8 minutes.

Drafted out of Washington in 2010, Pondexter played his rookie season in New Orleans and was re-acquired by the Pelicans on Jan. 12, 2015, in a three-team trade with Memphis and Boston.