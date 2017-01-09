Pelicans at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (17-20) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (14-24) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are three NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 9. One of those games will be between the New Orleans Pelicans (14-24) and the New York Knicks (17-20). Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports New Orleans will carry the game in the Greater New Orleans area. The MSG Network will have the telecast in the Tri-State Area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New Orleans enters play at 14-24 on the year and in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans trail the San Antonio Spurs (30-7) by 16.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. New Orleans has lost its last three games, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 4-13 away from the Smoothie King Center this season.

New York enters play at 17-20 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (24-13) by seven games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York lost its most recent game on the road to the Indiana Pacers on on Saturday night, 123-109. The Knicks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 11-7 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: FSNO, MSG

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be laying four points at home to the visiting Pelicans. The associated moneylines for this game are New York -185 and New Orleans +155. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 215.5 points.

This should be a game that the Knicks play well in. New Orleans is one of the worst road teams in basketball. New York is back home from a Midwest road trip and should get up for this game with the Pelicans.

