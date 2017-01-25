Paul George says the Pacers ‘work harder off of cheers than boos’

The Indiana Pacers were expected to make a lot of noise in the Eastern Conference this season. But instead they have been the epitome of mediocrity, sitting at .500 after Monday’s 109-103 loss to the woeful New York Knicks.

And Pacers fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse let the players know they’re not happy with their performance, booing them loudly. Pacers superstar Paul George heard the fans’ displeasure but had a word of advice for them.

“They pay their money, their hard-earned money to watch us play. They got the right to do whatever they want,” George said after practice Tuesday, via the Indianapolis Star. “It doesn’t hurt me. It doesn’t hurt my feelings. Just know we work harder off of cheers than boos.”

George, who is averaging 22.2 points and 6.0 rebounds this season, made similar comments shortly after the loss to the Knicks, who came into Monday’s contest having lost four out of five.

“That’s Indy in general. We’ve been No. 1 in the East (in 2014) and lost a game at home and got booed. That’s just Indiana.”