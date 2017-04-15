Watch: Paul George says ‘Situations like that, I’ve got to get the last shot.’

Indianapolis Pacers star Paul George told reporters that he should've taken the final shot in the team's 109–108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers o Saturday afternoon,

“I'm confident in all my guys taking shots, that's not the issue,” George said. “But in that situation like that, I've gotta get that.”

Watch George's comments below:

LeBron James backed George in his own post-game comments. 

“Anyone but Paul George can take that final shot and we live with it,” James said.

Game 2 will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

This article originally appeared on