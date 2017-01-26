Paul George Makes His Forth All-Star Game as an Reserve

Paul George was named to his fourth All-Star Game on Thursday night, his fourth appearance overall and second since his leg injury.

This is his second time on the All-Star team since his leg injury three seasons ago and his fourth overall.

His numbers are slightly down in comparison to last season, but 22.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists aren’t too shabby. He is shooting 45% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range.

Paul George ranks 21st in points per a game this season and leads the NBA in free throw percentage at 92.6% going into Thursday night.

There is some debate over whether this is a down season for George. While his raw production has slipped, he is more efficient than he was a season ago. Last season his eFG% at 49.7%, but has risen to 51.9% this season.

That isn’t to say there aren’t weaknesses this season. He is too reliant on mid-range shots for scoring, leading to a drop (6.5 to 4.8) in free throw attempts. His defense hasn’t been as ferocious as it was in the past, but with all the issues on that side for the Pacers, that’s a little easier to dismiss.

The argument comes down to form vs class. Paul George’s form is down this season as he isn’t doing as much as he is capable of, but we expect more because we know he is one of the NBA’s top 25 players.

In last season’s All-Star game, George scored 41 points, shooting 16 of 26 from the field and 9 of 19 from 3-point range, but Russell Westbrook was named the game’s MVP.

Paul George won’t be the only Indiana Pacers player there, as Glenn Robinson III is in the Slam Dunk Contest and Myles Turner will take part in the Rising Stars Challenge.

