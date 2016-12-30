Paul George explains why he’s not having fun with Pacers

Before the season, there were high expectations for the Indiana Pacers, but they’ve been a massive disappointment at this point.

Remember when Paul George and the Indiana Pacers were one game away from reaching the NBA Finals in 2014?

Yeah, it was only two years ago when the Pacers pushed LeBron James and the Miami Heat to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals, even though it feels like a century ago. You don’t have to remind George. As a matter of fact, he often reminisces about those glory days.

Currently, the Pacers find themselves sitting with a record (15-18), which places them tenth in the eastern conference. Although there’s plenty of basketball left to be played, many are surprised to see Indiana’s early-season struggles, considering they picked up key pieces such as Jeff Teague and Al Jefferson in the offseason.

The three-time All-Star let his feelings known, via the Indianapolis Star that he’s lost sight of how fun the game used to be for him and regardless if the wins follow, he’s focused on having fun the rest of the way and it starts in the locker room.

“I’ve lost sight of how fun this game is to me. … Now whatever happens on the court, I couldn’t care less, as long as I’m having fun and enjoying what I’m doing. This season hasn’t been (fun). It’s been one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve been a part of. But I just have to approach it as being myself, to enjoy the process, enjoy the grind. That’s only going to show on the court. But more so, it’s going to show in the locker room.”

On the bright side, there’s not much separation in the Eastern Conference outside of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors so perhaps a rejuvenated George can get the Pacers in the playoffs.

