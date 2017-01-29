Paul George Brings the Furies of Hell With Him on Dunk Over Clint Capela

Paul George threw down the most powerful dunk since his leg injury during the Indiana Pacers win over the Houston Rockets.

There have been questions if Paul George was slipping this season, if he was worthy of an All-Star spot, if perhaps he was still missing something after injuring his leg three years ago.

Paul George is putting those questions to bed with his most powerful dunk in quite some time, putting Clint Capela on the receiving end of the carnage.

George was coming at Capela and bringing the furies of hell with him.

Those two points were merely a small part of George’s total on the night, but it sent a message. The Rockets lost their will after watching George bring down the hammer.

The dunk felt particularly good for Indiana Pacers fans who were waiting to see Paul George kick his game back into the gear we saw in the playoffs last year.

There had been doubts that maybe he lost the ability to get up there and dunk as violently as he did before breaking his leg. This helps quiet those whispers.

The Pacers are still a work in progress, but plays like this serve as a reminder that players like George can any game a possible win. Not that it is that shocking the Pacers beat the Rockets, but that George can shut down a star player like James Harden while scoring plenty of his own points on offense.

One play doesn’t prove anything, but it certainly feels a whole lot better for Pacers fans to see George making plays like this during a stretch where he scored 30+ points in four-straight games.

The Pacers got the win, their third straight win, balancing out the three-game losing streak that proceeded it.

