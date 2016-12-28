Paul George and Nate McMillan Fined for Their Criticism of Officiating

Paul George and Nate McMillan have been fined $15k and $10k, respectively, for their criticism of the officials on Monday.

Sometimes, speech isn’t free.

The NBA has fined Paul George & Nate McMillan $15,000 & $10,000, respectively, for public criticism of officiating Monday. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 28, 2016

These comments came after a loss in which the Pacers lost the free throw battle 28 to 10. “Since I’ve been in this uniform, that’s kind of how it’s been,” George said. George only got to the line one time in his 39 minutes Monday.

“They’ve got to give us more respect,” McMillan said. “They’ve got to call the touching and that physical play on both ends.”

George is now up to $38k in fines this season, including technical fouls and the ball-kicking incident that occurred earlier this season, which just so happened to also be against the Bulls. It’s McMillan’s first fine as the head coach of the Pacers.

