Pau Gasol suffers broken hand during pregame warmups

The San Antonio Spurs received (and delivered) some bad news on Thursday evening — as the team was completing its pregame warm ups before their scheduled contest vs. the Denver Nuggets, starting center Pau Gasol suffered a broken hand:

Pau Gasol suffered an injury during the warm-up period prior to tonight’s game. X-rays taken show a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

The Spurs didn’t not give a timetable for a possible return for Gasol, who is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in his first season with the Spurs.

A timeline for Gasol’s return will be determined at a later date. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

A tough break for one of the NBA’s elite teams.