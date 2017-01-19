Pau Gasol breaks hand during warmups before Nuggets game

Tough blow for the San Antonio Spurs, as power forward Pau Gasol broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warmups before the Denver Nuggets game.

The San Antonio Spurs were humming right along at the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season. San Antonio was 32-9 through its first 41 games and in second place in the Western Conference. However, something bad happened to one of their most important players.

During warmups before their home game on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets, power forward Pau Gasol had to leave the court to get x-rays on his hand. What the x-rays revealed was a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

Pau Gasol suffered an injury during the warm-up period prior to tonight’s game. X-rays taken show a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

A timeline for Gasol’s return will be determined at a later date. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

This was Gasol’s first season with the Spurs, signing with San Antonio in 2016 NBA free agency. With small forward Kawhi Leonard and power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs had arguably the most formidable frontcourt in the Western Conference.

Given that Gasol just broke a bone in the middle of his left hand, it could be a while before he returns to the court for the Spurs. A broken bone in the hand has to mean he is out for at least a month. However, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul just had to have surgery on his thumb to repair a torn ligament. He is out of for six to eight weeks.

Not having Gasol only limits the Spurs’ ceiling heading into March. With ample rest, Gasol should be back in time for another playoff run in the Western Conference for San Antonio. If he, Aldridge, and Leonard are at full strength, San Antonio can win the 2017 NBA Finals. The Gasol injury could knock the Spurs back a few spots in the Western Conference standings.

