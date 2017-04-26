Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: “Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t”

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was asked about Russell Westbrook after the 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

“[Russ] looked up and said, 'No one can guard me, I got 40 points.' I'm like, that's nice, you took 34 shots to get it,” Beverley said.

“I'm not out here trying to bash anybody,” he added. “Men lie, women lie, but the numbers don't. Collectively as a unit we did a good job on him.”

Watch Beverley's comments below:

Patrick Beverley: "[Russ] looked up and said, 'No one can guard me, I got 40 points.' I'm like, that's nice, you took 34 shots to get it." pic.twitter.com/htl10439gl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Westbrook finished Game 5 with 47 points.

