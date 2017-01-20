Pacers at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-31) will host the Indiana Pacers (22-19) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 20. One of those games will be between the Indiana Pacers (22-19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-31). Tipoff from the Staples Center will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Indiana will carry the game in the Greater Indianapolis area. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. ESPN will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Indiana enters play at 22-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-11) by eight games in the Central Division standings. Indiana has won two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 6-14 away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 15-31 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (36-6) by a staggering 23 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost five games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10 and is 10-13 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 20

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: ESPN, FSIN, TWSN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting three points at home from the visiting Pacers. The associated moneylines for this game are Indiana -150 and Los Angeles +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 220 points.

Go with the Pacers in this one. Indiana has played better of late. Los Angeles may be a decent at home for an otherwise bad basketball team, but Indiana should be able to win its third game in a row on Friday night.

