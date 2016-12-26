Pacers at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bulls (14-16) will host the Indiana Pacers (15-16) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Central Division rivalry game online.

There are 11 NBA games on the slate for Monday, Dec. 26. One of those games will be between Central Division rivals in the Indiana Pacers (15-16) and the Chicago Bulls (14-16). Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Indiana will have the telecast in the Greater Indianapolis area. Comcast SportsNet Chicago will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Indiana enters play at 15-16 on the season and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Indiana has lost two straight, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, and is a miserable 4-11 away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the year.

Chicago enters play at 14-16 on the season and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cavaliers by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has lost three straight games, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 8-6 at the United Center this year.

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: NBA TV, FSIN, CSNC

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Bulls will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Pacers. The associated moneylines for this game are Chicago -125 and Indiana +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 205 points.

Chicago lost on the road to the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. They’ll be getting a division rival at home on a back-to-back. Though these are two evenly matched Central Division foes, take the Pacers getting points on Monday night against the Bulls. This is a game that the Pacers can definitely win, despite being a lousy road team in 2016-17.

