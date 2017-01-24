Over and Back Classic NBA Podcast: Interview with George Karl

NBA coaching legend George Karl talks about his 40-year career in the NBA and his new book “Furious George” in the latest episode of the Over and Back Classic NBA Podcast.

Karl talks about his playing career in the late 1970s with the San Antonio Spurs, being a tough defender while guarding George Gervin, getting into a fight with Pete Maravich, what he learned in short 1980s coaching stints with Cleveland and Golden State, early-round playoff disappointments with Seattle, being part of some of the most memorable teams in Sonics history with Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp and reaching the NBA Finals in 1996 vs. the Chicago Bulls.

Listen: Does the NBA need more speed?

He also discusses why Milwaukee with Ray Allen and Sam Cassell was unable to duplicate its Eastern Conference Finals run, the challenges of coaching Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson in Denver, how the Nuggets thrived with Chauncey Billups, his fight against cancer, the Carmelo trade, why his last Denver team was his favorite, and coaching DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento.

George Karl’s new memoir is “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection,” with Curt Sampson.

