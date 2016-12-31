Orlando Magic Year in Review: Top 10 games of 2016

The 2016 calendar year is a mere hours away from its conclusion. We look back at the past 12 months and the best games and moments for the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic’s 2016 calendar year was disappointing in many ways. The team aimed to turn this year into its return to contention and a return to the Playoffs. Across two seasons, it is hard to say whether the Magic accomplished that goal.

Their 19-13 finish to 2015 gave way quickly to the disappointment of a 2-12 January. The team never recovered. And then Orlando went about completely reshaping its franchise, beginning with February’s trade of Tobias Harris to the Detroit Pistons.

The summer saw even more changes, adding Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo, Frank Vogel and plenty others. The Magic were changing their identity into a firm defensive monster. Or so they thought.

Much like how the 2016 season was supposed to be the year the team took the next step and climbed into the Playoffs, the 2017 season had that as a firm and clearly stated goal. But it has seen its share of inconsistency through the first half of the season.

The Magic’s identity has not quite taken hold. The team still seems to be answering this big question from 2016. Just with more urgency now.

The year was a rough one for the Magic.

But there were still the bright moments. There were still memories made and some fantastic games played. The Orlando Magic still had a year full of games worth remembering. And a few moments too.

Before the calendar turns to January 2017 and we officially put 2016 to bed, it feels like it is time to go back and look at the top games from the Magic’s 2016 calendar year.

December 13, 2016

Orlando Magic 131 Atlanta Hawks 120

The Orlando Magic were not supposed to have a strong offense. They were not supposed to be able to put up a ton of points. And for much of the first half of the 2017 season, the Magic indeed struggled to score points.

For one night, the Magic had one of the best offensive performances in franchise history.

The Magic’s 131-120 win in early December was a sign of the team’s offensive capabilities and just what can happen when the team gets rolling.

Elfrid Payton scored a career-high 26 points. Serge Ibaka scored 29, Evan Fournier had 26 and Jodie Meeks had 20 points. The Magic simply dominated the game offensively, shooting a scorching 58.6 percent from the floor.

The Magic finished with 36 assists in the game. This was the Magic’s offense at its absolute peak. The mix of defense and offense in the final quarter showed what the Magic can be, as we wrote at the time:

The most memorable play for the Magic, the game-clinching one, came when the Magic turned the ball over and faced a 2-on-1 fast break. As the Hawks prepared to lay the ball in, Bismack Biyombo blocked it against the glass at the last moment while trailing the play. Orlando pushed it the other way and got Serge Ibaka a short floater. It gave the Magic a 12-point lead with about three minutes to go and put the game out of reach. It was about the only defensive highlight the Magic had.

The Magic were riding about as high as any point this season following that win in Atlanta. It was just a beautiful picture of teamwork and ball movement. It was the Magic at their very best.

Even if it was brief, undercut by the inconsistency the team would follow.

April 8, 2016

Miami Heat 109 Orlando Magic 112

Devyn Marble does not have a ton of highlights to his time with the Orlando Magic.

The former second round pick was used sparingly in his time. He was a defensive specialist with limited offensive skills. Marble was an afterthought on the team.

With Victor Oladipo out of the game, having suffered a concussion in the first half, controversy swarming over a supposed foul from Nikola Vucevic on a strip down the lane and the rival Miami Heat in town — a team the Magic had beaten just once prior since Dwight Howard left the team four years ago — there was a lot riding on one play.

And Marble was the one who stepped up. He stepped into the path of an inbounds and clinched the 112-109 win. A win that was built off a team determined and destined to win this game against their rival in their building.

The emotion poured out as Evan Fournier drew Hassan Whiteside in and dumped it off to Nikola Vucevic for a two-handed jam.

The Magic had a lot working against them — Oladipo left with a concussion and Aaron Gordon was out with his own concussion as the season came to a close. Nikola Vucevic still scored 29 points and other players stepped up. Mario Hezonja had nine points off the bench and Evan Fournier added 28. Elfrid Payton had a double double.

The Magic won this important game on grit and determination. And emotion. It was a hard-fought, memorable win to send fans home from the Amway Center happy late in the season.

December 23, 2016

Los Angeles Lakers 90 Orlando Magic 109

The Orlando Magic envisioned their identity for the 2017 season would be on defense. They acquired Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo to settle down the paint and protect the rim. These two players were two of the best rim protectors in the league.

That has not quite played itself out. After a two-week run as the top defense in the league, the Magic have struggled to find their footing defensively.

For one game last week, the Magic more than found their footing defensively. They dominated defensively and set a tone for the rest of the game to bury the Lakers 109-90.

Orlando recorded a franchise-record nine blocks in the first quarter. It started on the first play when Serge Ibaka ranged from the weakside and blocked Timofey Mozgov’s hook shot out of bounds. Bismack Biyombo followed with another block. And the rout was on quickly.

This was an inspired effort to make up for a poor effort the night before. And one where the Magic’s defensive backstops took the lead.

As the Magic huddled up after pregame introductions, Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo told their guards to get up in their man and play physical. The two bigs the Magic acquired this summer to shore up their rim protection would handle everything at the rim. From the first play, that proved to be true.

The Magic’s defense was realized this evening. The power of their rim protection and shot blocking was realized. The quality of opponent was not great, of course. The Magic could assert their dominance in a new way.

The way everyone imagined.

December 20, 2016

Orlando Magic 136 Miami Heat 130

In the course of the last four years, the Orlando Magic have faced their share of heartache late in games. Poor execution, missed free throws at the wrong time, turnovers that defy explanation have all cost the Magic games in the least four years.

Those losses have seemingly gone double with the Miami Heat. Orlando has struggled specifically with its in-state rival. And 2016 might be a year that goes down for that rivalry becoming much more balanced.

The Magic were down big, a nearly impossible amount with such little time, in Miami. Goran Dragic missed a few free throws and the Magic pulled out a few big shots. The biggest came after Evan Fournier missed an open shot coming around a flare screen. Serge Ibaka grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball wildly into the basket to force overtime.

The Magic had to fight back in overtime too. They had to get another missed free throw late and make two of their own. But in the second overtime, all that work paid off. The Magic had the Heat on the ropes and a big 136-130 win for their season.

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 off the bench. Evan Fournier had 26 himself. And Elfrid Payton scored 22 to go with six assists.

The game served a reminder of who the Magic could be.

Sure the Heat are not the best opponent this season. But every win counts the same and the Magic showed a lot of determination to get that win.

February 25, 2016

Golden State Warriors 130 Orlando Magic 114

There was an unusual buzz inside the Amway Center in late February. The Golden State Warriors, on their way to a NBA-record 73 wins, were in town for their lone visit to Orlando. Fans and media stood rows deep to watch Stephen Curry warm up. Jeff Turner made comparisons to the traveling buzz that used to follow Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway with the Orlando Magic in the 1990s.

The circus indeed was in town.

And Stephen Curry put on a show for 51 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 130-114 Warriors win. That included a half-court heave to end the third quarter, putting away any hopes for the Magic competing in this game.

Orlando actually did not play poorly in this game, when it was all said and done. Evan Fournier scored 20 and Aaron Gordon had 19. His big highlight from the game was his dunk from the free-throw line in game. The Magic currently feature it in their pregame introduction video. Gordon’s confidence continued to grow and grow throughout this stage of the season after the All-Star Break.

The Magic simply could not defend Stephen Curry. Then again, no one could last season.

March 18, 2016

Cleveland Cavaliers 109 Orlando Magic 103

Victor Oladipo’s time in Orlando may be looked at as one of missed chances and disappointment. He tantalized fans with his talent time and time again, but could never put it together consistently. That was his lot.

And finally, on Draft Night 2016, the Magic traded him. His individual brilliance on occasion was not enough to help the Magic take that next step as a franchise. And patience ran out on him.

It is why games like a mid-March game against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were so tantalizing.

The Magic lost 109-103, but Oladipo went toe to toe with James and the eventual champions. He scored 45 points, making six of seven 3-pointers in his biggest scoring output of his career. This was everything everyone imagined Oladipo could be.

We wrote at the time:

Oladipo was the Magic’s everything in their 109-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — a fact that still disappointed Oladipo despite his “lifetime-high” game — scoring and making shots seemingly at will. “It just feels like every time that I shoot it, it is going in,” Oladipo said. “That is what I have been feeling like the last couple of games. Every time I shoot, I feel like it is going in. That is my mentality. I have acquired it in over the months.” It certainly felt that way.

These were the games that made everyone believe in how special Oladipo could be. These were the games that made everyone want to wait him out.

Unfortunately, these games were rare. They were tantalizing and mouth-watering. But ultimately deemed too rare to pin the franchise’s long-term future on Oladipo. The team’s struggles through 2016 proved that too. It seemed to load up completely on Oladipo.

For one night, everything was possible for him and the Magic.

February 7, 2016

Atlanta Hawks 94 Orlando Magic 96

The Orlando Magic had a matinee on Super Bowl Sunday. The team was still recovering from that devastating January cold snap and trying to right itself. The Tobias Harris trade was still a few weeks away. Things still had a tinge of hope without the stench of desperation.

The Magic though still needed wins and to do whatever they could to get those wins. Even if it meant losing a lead late and having to scratch things out.

With the world seemingly falling apart around them — both in this specific game and everywhere else — the Magic scratched out a major win.

Orlando inbounded it to Nikola Vucevic who hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to deliver the Orlando Magic a 96-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Vucevic fell into the bench and a mass of hugs as the team celebrated the victory.

“It feels great,” Vucevic said. “We’ve had a lot of losses and some really tough ones. Again today we had a good lead and we played well and they came back. We were able to get stops at the end. I was really happy to make that shot because I had a few plays before that where I made a couple mistakes and I wasn’t happy about those and I wanted to make up for it.”

Vucevic scored 22 points to lead the way. Evan Fournier had 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 19 for the Magic.

It snapped a stretch of 15 losses in the team’s previous 17 games. And, paired with a second win over the Hawks the following evening, was the first win streak for the Magic since that stellar December.

Vucevic helped save the season that afternoon and made a big play that lived on from that season.

November 29, 2016

Orlando Magic 95 San Antonio Spurs 83

You can count the number of times the Orlando Magic have won in San Antonio on one hand. It would not take a whole lot of fingers actually. In the team’s 27-year history, the Magic had just four wins in San Antonio.

Late in November this team — yes, this inconsistent bunch — got them win number five. And did so convincingly, giving the Magic garbage time on the road against the Spurs.

This game was less about individual performances — Serge Ibaka led the team with 18 points in the 95-83 win. This game was more about how well the group was playing defensively. And to start a five-game road trip, this was one of the defining wins that build confidence moving forward.

Orlando gave up an 89.5 offensive rating, according to Basketball-Reference, seemingly beating San Antonio at its own game.

This was the Magic’s defense at its absolute best this season. The offense was not great, but it did enough, eventually gaining some distance. And Orlando had the confidence to score at the absolute critical moments.

If there was a way for the Magic to envision the ideal win, it was this game. It was on the back of its defense and with just enough offense to win comfortably. This was a win the Magic could hang their hats on, and probably the best win of this early season.

November 13, 2016

Orlando Magic 119 Oklahoma City Thunder 117

In one instant it seemed everything came alive for the Magic this season. This was a game everyone clearly had circled on their calendars and they played with an urgency and intensity that had not yet been seen this season.

Serge Ibaka was going to have his revenge game. And he made sure it counted and stabbed the Thunder directly through the heart.

With the game tied in a raucous back-and-forth affair, the Magic got the ball to Serge Ibaka along the baseline. He rose up and fired over Steven Adams and hit the jumper for a 119-117 win.

Ibaka got a loud ovation for his first game back in Oklahoma City. His game-winner was the final of his career-high 31 points in this game. Elfrid Payton nearly had a triple double with 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. That was enough to counteract Russell Westbrook‘s triple double.

Victor Oladipo scored 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting in his first game against his former team.

The Magic scored the win though. A monumental one for everything they had gone through the past year. This win seemed to justify a lot of what the Magic did as, at least, on the right track. Orlando had a lot to celebrate with the huge win on the road.

February 13, 2016

This is not technically a game, but the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest was clearly the highlight and best moment of the calendar year for the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon always had the promise of some extremely athletic feats. Every game it seemed he was showing them off more and more. It was just a matter of getting him into the contest to see what he could do.

After Zach LaVine defeated Victor Oladipo in the 2015 version of the contest, it seemed like there was no one who could top LaVine.

Then Gordon strolled onto the court in a tearaway suit swinging a cane. He quickly stole the show with one hair-raising, awe-inducing feat after another.

LaVine had the grace and flight, going from the free throw line with different variations. Gordon was power and athleticism and creativity.

The timing to grab the ball with one hand from STUFF while the mascot rotated on a hoverboard and then spin 180 for a dunk was astounding. To do the horizontal “sit-down” dunk while jumping over STUFF also incredible. Even his final dunk, where he put the ball behind his head, between his legs and then in all while floating through the air, was astounding.

Gordon established himself as the premiere athlete in the league. He became known as a dunker — not that he was not already — and gained some new confidence.

The consensus around the league was Gordon won the contest, if not deserved to split the trophy with LaVine. Everyone in Toronto and around the world just wanted the two to keep dunking.

And everyone is curious if Gordon will be up for an encore in New Orleans.

What are your favorite games and memories of the 2016 calendar year? Share them with us in the comments below or on Twitter @omagicdaily or by using #Magic2016!

This article originally appeared on