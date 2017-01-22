Orlando Magic to put in bid for 2020, 2021 All-Star Game

The Orlando Magic are moving forward with their plan to put in a bid for the 2020 and 2021 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA should open bids soon.

The Orlando Magic have not made it any secret they would like to host the All-Star Game again.

After hosting the All-Star Game during the lockout-shortened 2012 season, the Magic and then-commissioner David Stern floated the idea of having Orlando be part of a regular rotation of All-Star hosts — New Orleans, Los Angeles and Houston would also likely be regular hosts. Who knows if that idea persists.

But the Magic have long had interest and expressed plenty of plans to host an All-Star Game in the early 2020s.

And with some talk already beginning and the league preparing to open up bids for the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Weekends, the Magic will be in the mix.

Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports the Magic intend to bid on the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games, getting the game for the third time. Likely their bid will be contingent on the completion of the entertainment complex on the property across the street from the Amway Center.

Construction on the entertainment complex has not begun. The Church Street parking garage has been demolished. Once the Orlando Police Department moves its headquarters, the team can begin the demolition of that building and formal construction.

The entertainment complex will feature restaurants, shops, a hotel and other entertainment options on the property across the street from Amway Center. The Magic hope to mirror similar entertainment complexes in Memphis and Los Angeles associated with those arenas.

There appears to be plenty of competition for these two games, though.

The 2018 All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles. And the 2019 All-Star Game is reserved for Charlotte, provided North Carolina repeals its discriminatory HB-2 law prohibiting discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents within the state. Charlotte was supposed to host this year’s All-Star Game.

Orlando was considered a potential replacement for Charlotte for this year’s game after the league decided to move the game from Charlotte. The NBA picked New Orleans to host the game.

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in London for the NBA Global Games this month, the Indianapolis Star asked about a potential bid from the Indiana Pacers. It appears the Pacers, and reportedly the Portland Trail Blazers (they bid for the 2017 game and lost to Charlotte) and Houston Rockets, will also put in a bid for the game. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also expressed interest.

Silver said the bidding process is almost prepared to open.

The Amway Center almost certainly will host another All-Star Game soon. Both the city and the team seem ready to put in to host another one. And, by all accounts, the Magic’s 2012 All-Star Game was successful.

With Orlando having a bit more to do downtown — and a seeming obligation to return after the league came to Orlando during the lockout year — it seems like the team will get one of these All-Star bids. If not one of the years, then perhaps soon after.

