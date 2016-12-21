Orlando Magic’s win serves reminder of who this team can be

The Orlando Magic’s second half and overtime were the gutsy, gritty performance the Orlando Magic need on a nightly basis. Can they do it again?

Orlando Magic 136 Miami Heat 130

The Orlando Magic have seen themselves lose games like this all the time. The late collapse full of missed free throws, turnovers and poor execution. Not to mention wild, impossible shots. This was how the Magic lost games for the past four years.

This is how the Magic have lost games this year.

Orlando has been inconsistent all year. And yet there are these moments that shine through. Moments that show a resiliency and toughness only the good teams can find. The kind of toughness and play that digs games out from nowhere, that corrects mistakes and just finds a way.

After the Magic somehow won a 136-130 double-overtime game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday, FOX Sports Florida’s Dante Marchitelli asked Elfrid Payton if he was surprised by the team’s toughness late in the game.

Elfrid Payton flatly responded he was not surprised.

He knew this team had it in them to dig in and get this win. They had done it before. The opponents may not have been impressive, but the Magic trailed in wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, needing fourth-quarter rallies to secure wins.

That experience counted for something. It was evidence the team had that extra gear and drive to win in them. It was something the team had generally lost.

Yet, there the Magic were. Down five points with 48 seconds left after a Goran Dragic three and seemingly no chance to win — 3.2 percent chance, according to Inpredictable.com.

The Magic got the baskets they needed. They got the missed free throws. And then, after a beautifully executed play got Evan Fournier an open jumper. The Magic dug out the offensive rebound.

Serge Ibaka wildly flung the ball at the backboard and somehow banked it in. This was the Magic’s night.

When Dragic missed a free throw in overtime, it opened the door for the Magic. And with a heady play, Jeff Green tied the game at the foul line. All this after giving up an 8-0 run and falling behind by four points late.

The Magic had responded. They had survived and given themselves a chance. A chance they did not waste.

By the second overtime, the Magic had their juice and dominated the game. They were in complete control, making difficult shots and closing the game out with confidence. Orlando had found its groove.

Much of the second half and both overtimes was the Orlando Magic playing Orlando Magic basketball. They moved the ball and cut well, finding open shooters and attacking the basket.

Their defense rotated and swarmed the ball handler, corralling them to the areas they wanted and covering the help, rotating back out to shooters before they could shoot. That was something sorely missing in the first half as the Heat shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.

The Magic posted an 88.9 defensive rating in the second half. Returning to the kind of defense that helped them dominate the league on that end for nearly two weeks.

Orlando’s defense was so bad in the first half, however, that it required the team to dig itself out of this hole. They had to dig deep and find themselves again.

It was something they did. And just like those other wins where the Magic had to find a way despite not playing their best game, they found the will to win those games. They found the ability to win these games.

As much as anything, this is a sign of just how good this team can be. The fact the Magic need the motivation of playing on the road or trailing to get to this point, is the most frustrating part. This good team pops out every once in a while and does something that seems like it can last.

The Magic played a strong half of basketball to upend the Heat. They executed late in the game to get good shots and made those shots to pull out the win. Even when they missed fortune favored them. Half the battle is taking advantage of the opportunities as they arise.

This game was another example of the Magic’s own inconsistency. Inconsistency from half to half and inconsistency from game to game.

Is this the game that turns momentum for the Magic? Is this the game that helps the Magic make a Playoff push? Or was this some anomaly. A reminder of what could be with this team, but just is not. Not every night. Not even often.

And even in this game, the Magic played this way for just a half.

Orlando still has not established that firm identity, of course. One game does not create a trend. It does not cement anything.

Instead, the Magic’s win over the Heat serves as a reminder of what this team can be — both how bad and disappointing it can be and how tough and determined the team can be. That dual nature never left the Magic.

Tuesday’s win revealed it all the more.

Through all the difficult games the Magic have had, they responded to their big loss Sunday and they gutted out a win the way they have to. They found that inner toughness for one night at least.

The Magic now have to do it again, making the second half of their game Sunday who they really are.

