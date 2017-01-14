Orlando Magic’s hot start sets the tone to big win in Portland

The Orlando Magic traveled to Portland and put up 36 points in the first quarter against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers to score a big win.

Orlando Magic 115 Portland Trail Blazers 109

At halftime as the Orlando Magic took a lead to the locker room on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nikola Vucevic told FOX Sports Florida’s Dante Marchitelli the team met in the days between Wednesday’s loss and Friday’s game. They spoke about playing with more energy and urgency. Coach Frank Vogel tried to insert a bit of competition.

The way the Magic started, it was hard not to say this — and the Magic’s new lineup with Serge Ibaka back from injury and Nikola Vucevic making his second straight start — renewed energy did not have its intended effects.

The Magic got good looks at the basket all night in an 115-109 win over the Blazers at Moda Center on Friday, especially the first quarter.

Spacing was not a problem throughout the contest, many players were able to get uncontested shots on more than an occasion. The spacing allowed the Magic to get out to an early lead, something they have not enjoyed for much of this season.

Orlando raced out to a 18-1 lead and had control of the game. Confidence was rolling.

The Magic’s starting lineup — the team’s opening night lineup back together for the first time — was +12 in the first quarter, building that double-digit lead. The group was +13 for the game. Vogel even admitted he probably should have returned to the group earlier in the second quarter as the Magic’s lead slipped away.

Vogel turned back to this starting unit with eight minutes left to ensure the victory. And they delivered with a knockout blow to break a 90-90 tie.

Portland, indeed, made its run and took a lead in the third quarter. But when a team scores 35 or more points in the first quarter and plays tough defense in the opening quarter it tends to lead to a victory. It sets a tone for the rest of the game.

Although there were let downs in this game, it was no different. The Blazers may have secured a lead, but they were always playing from behind thanks to the Magic’s fast start.

The Magic began this game by applying suffocating defense on the Blazers while hitting the bottom of the net on their first seven shot attempts. They played to their potential in the first quarter and led 20-3 at one point. All five starters had scored with seven minutes left in the first.

That is easier said than done.

Although this Magic team is one of the most offensively challenged teams in the NBA, this fast start and weathering the storm style of play seems like the blueprint to success for the Magic.

Scoring 35 or more points in the first quarter shows this team is beginning to understand just how important it is to get off to a good start, playing with energy, urgency and precision from the tip. It helps when the Magic can get into an early rhythm on both offense and defense while allowing players to get shots in their sweet spots.

For instance, early in the first quarter, the Magic caught C.J. McCollum on a switch guarding Aaron Gordon. After realizing who was on him Gordon immediately went into the post for an easy basket at the rim.

Vucevic was also able to get off to a fast start. The 7-footer was hitting shots from all over the court, as the Trail Blazers were almost baiting him to pull from 15 feet away from the basket. The Magic made an effort to use Vucevic in the low post and it paid off. He finished the game with a double-double with 10 rebounds and 30 points on 13 for 18 shooting from the field.

The combination of the starters getting off to a fast start in the first quarter allowed the Magic to play with a lead throughout the first half. Against two All-Star-caliber guards, that was imperative. Orlando needed every bit of that cushion the team’s 36-point first quarter built. The Blazers took a five-point lead in the third quarter.

Most fans would want the Magic to follow a 36 point first quarter with another similar quarter, however, inconsistency is what will keep this team from Playoff contention.

If there was a halftime stat to be encouraged by it was the 24 points the Magic scored in the paint before the break.

The confidence from that first quarter enabled the Magic to withstand that run. Orlando hit critical shots down the stretch.

This increase of high percentage makes at the basket showed an aggression that will be necessary for the team to climb back into the Playoff race. Once everyone gets on board and not attempt low percentage shots this team may become a Playoff threat.

Although the Magic looked like a potential Playoff team by scoring 36 points in the first, they began to look like the non-playoff team they have looked like for the majority of the year after. Orlando scored only 18 points in the second quarter, allowing the Blazers to creep back into the game.

The inconsistency that seems to loom around and through this team has to be stressful for Frank Vogel. There have been games where the Magic dominate, but only for a quarter or two. Vogel even admitted the losing made him tighten up as the whole group tries to reverse this losing stretch.

At some point, starting games fast with early leads should have a profound effect on this team’s confidence going forward. Now they just need to consistently score 35 or more in the first quarter.

Or at least get off to better starts.

