Orlando Magic Rumors: Boston Celtics eyeing Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic

The rumor mill will not stop spinning when it comes to Nikola Vucevic. It seems the Boston Celtics may be interested in the Orlando Magic’s big man.

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have had discussions involving the Magic’s Nikola Vucevic, A. Sherrod Blakley of CSN New England reports.

Vucevic has been in the headlines for similar rumors plenty of times. And with the season slipping away, it seems the team is motivated to make a deal and set up the team’s future or try to salvage this season.

The Magic do not have many pieces that can help a playoff team but Vucevic is certainly one of them.

When the Celtics struggle, it is usually because their front court is not very good. They lack a scoring punch and the size to win rebound battles. Those two things are Vucevic’s specialty. He has also shown significant improvement on defense, which could also help the Celtics chances in the Eastern Conference.

For the Magic, this trade could send them back to a state of rebuild. Vucevic is one of the team’s best players. Getting rid of him could also lead to moving on from guys like Serge Ibaka and D.J. Augustin.

In all likelihood, the Magic will trade Vucevic for some young players and expiring contracts. The Magic could be receiving guys like Terry Rozier, Amir Johnson or Jonas Jerekbo.

Obviously, they are not the type of players that the Magic are going to build around.

Our Zach Palmer posed a trade with the Celtics that involved Vucevic a few days ago in a OrlandoMagicDaily.com round table post.

It sent Vucevic and C.J. Watson to Boston for Amir Johnson, Demetrius Jackson and Guerschon Yabusele. This is the kind of trade to expect if Vucevic gets sent to Boston. An expiring contract and two developmental players that could make an impact down the road.

This probably will not be the end to the Vucevic trade rumors. He is a talented player that teams are going to target. He is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Plus, he is on a team friendly contract. He signed a 4-year $53 million dollar deal before the 2016 season.

