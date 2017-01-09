Orlando Magic Prospect Watch: Early Introduction

The Orlando Magic have made it clear their focus is making the playoffs, they currently still have a first round draft pick. Here are some potential targets

The Orlando Magic have made it very clear they are going all in for a playoff spot in 2017. But this may be a bad time to flip the gear on their rebuild.

As the season moves on, and if things quickly turn south, flip they will.

Although people often exaggerate how strong upcoming drafts are, the consensus is this year’s batch of prospects is a particularly strong one, with numerous potential stars projected to go in the lottery.

Although the Magic are completely focused on making the playoffs, the franchise will still have a pick in this draft unless a major trade comes up. And it is shaping up to be an important pick for the franchise’s future as they either try to improve their Playoff positioning or climb in once again.

They will likely not be in the running for the first pick because of their insistence to go for a Playoff spot, but their current record and point differential point to a most likely outcome in the 6-12 range in the lottery.

The Magic will have to seriously hit on their first round pick. Likely someone who can contribute immediately rather than a project, something they have not done since drafting Courtney Lee in 2008.

It is still very early to project draft spots. Some guys will rise as scouts see their improvements, and some guys will fall as their weaknesses are brought out in conference play and the postseason.

Some teams will change their standings based on streaks and personnel moves.

Here are some early potential prospects in the aforementioned range that could help the Magic going forward and fit the team well.

Malik Monk, Kentucky

If you follow college basketball at all, you have probably heard of Malik Monk.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has made a name for himself after being the key to his Kentucky team pulling off victories against Michigan State and North Carolina on national TV.

Monk shot 7 for 11 from three en route to a 23-point performance at Madison Square Garden in a big win against Michigan State, and he topped that with a 47-point performance against a tough North Carolina team that mostly had a strong defensive guard in Kenny Williams on him. He was able to score from everywhere, creating his own shot as well as moving off the ball to get good shot opportunities.

Monk is averaging 22.6 points per game on 51.6 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three. He may be the best scorer in this draft and would fit the biggest need for the Magic.

He is a bit undersized and can improve his defense and playmaking, but at 18 years old and with the athleticism he has, the Magic should definitely look at him as a potential pick to help their offense.

Frank Ntilikina, Belgium

The 6-foot-5 point guard from France is an intriguing prospect whom scouts are still looking to learn more about. Although he has not put up impressive numbers so far for Strasbourg in France, his potential has him ranked at No. 11 on DraftExpress and No. 4 on HoopsHype.

He is a big and athletic point guard who has shown the ability to hit jump shots consistently, as well as effectively set up his teammates. He can work on his shot creation and finishing, but the 18 year old could see himself rising up the draft boards soon.

He is somewhat risky, as are most of the young international players, but the Magic could definitely look at him if they are targeting a point guard as many believe they are.

Jayson Tatum, Duke

The 6-foot-8 forward from Duke is one of the most skilled prospects in this draft.

He is an athletic two-way forward. He can attack the rim, run the pick and roll and his mid-range and free throw success combined with his fluid shooting mechanics suggest he can become a good 3-point shooter. He has the athleticism and footwork to become a strong defender as well.

He still needs to improve his decision-making, which is not a bad problem for an 18 year old to have.

The combination of him and Aaron Gordon at the two forward positions could be lethal for the Magic, resulting in incredible athleticism and versatility as well as the offensive combo the Magic had hoped Gordon could form with Tobias Harris.

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

The 6-foot-11 forward from Florida State went through a similar growth spurt to Anthony Davis, which makes him an incredibly exciting prospect.

He has strong perimeter skills, can handle the ball, drive, shoot, create and run the pick and roll.

Isaac is also a quick defender with impressive footwork and can project to be able to switch onto all five positions. He needs to build some strength, which is definitely doable once he slows down his growth a bit.

He is an exciting prospect, and the Magic could use him similarly to how they could use Tatum as described in the previous slide as a tandem, versatile forward next to Aaron Gordon.

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Some readers may assume I am a Florida State homer, as a Magic fan who suggested they target two Florida State players in the draft. But I am neither a FSU fan nor a homer (despite my desire to mention Orlando-are proespect Joel Berry and Jordan McLaughlin here, as a Tar Heel fan).

Bacon is a 6-foot-7 wing with a strong and athletic build. He elected to return to college for his sophomore year, and he has shown significant improvement so far in leading this Seminole team towards the top of the ACC standings.

Bacon has become a versatile scorer who can create, drive and even shoot the three at a solid mark. He gets to the rim somewhat effectively and has the tools to be a solid NBA defender.

Bacon needs to work on his off-ball skills, understanding of the game and shooting consistency, but he can become a good two-way wing that would help the Magic going forward. He would likely be an option if the Magic are slotted in the later end of the aforementioned range.

Top of the Class

I think it was a mistake to speed up the rebuild and go all in for a low playoff spot, and these players — Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith, Jr — are a big reason why. The current consensus top three picks are all point guards who can do most everything on the basketball court.

Fultz, a 6-foot-5 point guard, is considered the clear number 1 pick at this point. He is an incredible offensive talent despite his Washington Huskies team not living up to expectations. He can shoot, drive and set up teammates with ease.

Ball is an incredible passer with a Kevin Martin-like shot that is effective despite looking strange. He can definitely improve defensively but his height (6-foot-6) and instincts show potential for significant improvement there.

Dennis Smith Jr. is a little bit smaller than the other guys (6-foot-2), but he is an incredible athlete with strong court vision and shooting ability.

The Magic could get extremely lucky to win the lottery with low odds, but it is unlikely they will be able to get one of these potential stars. The Magic may end up leaving the 2017 Draft with no potential superstars, while the highly scrutinized Philadelphia 76ers could have three in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and one of these players.

All three of these guys may make huge impacts in the NBA and will leave Magic fans wishing they had stayed course, collected young assets and targeted one of these potential stars as opposed to selling for veterans and setting up an extremely low ceiling for the franchise in the near future.

