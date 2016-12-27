Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Ups and downs
The Orlando Magic continue to go through their season, facing the ups and downs of being essentially a .500 team. Everyone is waiting for the season to turn.
The Orlando Magic have done a good job treading water this season. At least so far.
Granted, they started off a little bit behind the 8-ball. They entered Monday’s game four games below .500 and needing to make up ground to get back into the playoff hunt.
The Magic had not won consecutive games since the road trip ended in Washington in early December. Ironically, that was also the last time the Magic had given up fewer than 100 points before Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Magic have spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to get things back on track. That has been the big mystery for the season. How to become “the good” version of the Orlando Magic.
Consistency has been as elusive for the team as it has for individual players.
If Monday’s 112-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies was any sign, it was the Magic are starting to figure things out and play with some urgency to make some much-needed change and play with even-more-needed consistency.
Orlando’s starters turned in two solid defensive performances in back-to-back games. It seems like things are getting back on track for the Magic. At least the Magic might be able to say that in earnest. Momentum is the next day’s pitcher.
Last week, though, the Magic faced their bumps and bruises. They recovered from their difficult loss to the Toronto Raptors to win in double overtime against the Miami Heat. Only to lose in disappointing fashion to the New York Knicks with a subpar effort. Only then to win consecutive games over the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.
There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Magic in the last week. And little consistency. That is something Orlando hopes to fix in the next week.
With the rest of the Eastern Conference struggling itself, the Magic are right in the thick of things if only they could continue their upswing.
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
Cleveland Cavaliers
(23-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 5th
Portland Trail Blazers
(13-19)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 19th
Orlando Magic
(14-18)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 21st
Denver Nuggets
(12-18)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 20th
If there is a major weakness to the Orlando Magic’s potential Playoff resume, it is in the quality of the teams they have beaten and their record against the so-called equals.
Yes, the Magic have wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. But those winds are seemingly canceled by home losses to the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The losses to the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks sting especially.
This week will present a chance to get some big wins against equal competition (at least record-wise). The Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are next on the schedule.
Matt Moore, CBS Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers
(23-7)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 3rd
Chicago Bulls
(15-16)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 15th
Orlando Magic
(14-18)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 23rd
Detroit Pistons
(15-18)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 16th
That is quite the analogy — always can count on Matt for those crazy analogies.
The Magic are that team eveyrone seems to be waiting on. Either to turn into a pumpkin and sink to the bottom of the East or to make a push for a Playoff spot.
This week it seems the Magic are trying to make a push. But who knows how long that will last.
Marc Stein, ESPN.com
Cleveland Cavaliers
(23-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 2nd
Detroit Pistons
(14-18)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 17th
Orlando Magic
(14-18)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 21st
Minnesota Timberwolves
(9-21)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 23rd
The Orlando Magic really have made no secret of their intentions to be active at the trade deadline. Rumors are already popping up and there are certainly more to come — what gets reported is only a fraction of the conversations that actually take place at any given trade deadline.
The trade options are obvious though. Orlando has had some frustration with Elfrid Payton’s inconsistency. And Nikola Vucevic is a player who can produce on a team-friendly contract. They will see if they can improve the roster while dangling those players.
But there are signs of things coming together. So do not expect the Magic to make a move any time soon. They can afford to let things play out.
John Schuhmann, NBA.com
Cleveland Cavaliers
(23-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 4th
Detroit Pistons
(14-18)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 14th
Orlando Magic
(14-18)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 20th
Denver Nuggets
(12-18)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 21st
No player may be more important for the Orlando Magic right now than Elfrid Payton. And those win/loss split stats from John Schuhmann certainly prove that.
When Payton is aggressive and attacking the basket, the Magic’s offense flows well and the team can keep pace with anyone. They have a new bounce to them.
When Payton is struggling to score and not getting into the paint, the offense is one of the worst in the league.
Moke Hamilton, Basketball Insiders
Golden State Warriors
(26-4)
Last week: 3-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Milwaukee Bucks
(13-14)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 13th
Orlando Magic
(13-18)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 20th
Detroit Pistons
(14-17)
Last week: 0-4 record
Last rank: 11th
Last week was certainly a definition of the Orlando Magic’s inconsistency throughout the season. They were strong one game and despondent the next. And then strong again.
Orlando scored its first consecutive wins since early December when the team came home from its road trip with Monday’s win over the Grizzlies. Orlando is trying to get some solid footing beneath it.
The Magic are still seeking consistency. And last week was another reminder of how precarious that can be.
Gerald Bourget, Hoops Habit
Cleveland Cavaliers
(23-7)
Last week: 4-1 record
Last rank: 4th
Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there.
Detroit Pistons
(15-18)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 12th
Nice: Jon Leuer has been an underrated bright spot, and because of the current state of the East, the Pistons still have plenty of time to rebuild their chemistry now that Jackson is back.
Orlando Magic
(15-18)
Last week: 3-1 record
Last rank: 20th
Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years.
Atlanta Hawks
(15-16)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 18th
Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start.
There is something of a disconnect still between the Orlando Magic’s goals and their team makeup nationally. Maybe the Playoff dreams with the changes the Magic made were a bit crazy. Or, crazy is not the right word, ambitious.
Orlando was hoping to build a strong defense — that has not developed consistently. And the offense has been, perhaps, better than expected. At least for the last month of the season. There is uneasy faith about this team. Everyone is waiting for this team to tip one way or the other.
The Magic are still figuring a lot of things out. They are still in the Playoff hunt and right where they need to be. The question for everyone is whether the eighth seed is worth it to this franchise. As someone near the ground, to this franchise it absolutely is.
