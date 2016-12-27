Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Ups and downs

The Orlando Magic continue to go through their season, facing the ups and downs of being essentially a .500 team. Everyone is waiting for the season to turn.

The Orlando Magic have done a good job treading water this season. At least so far.

Granted, they started off a little bit behind the 8-ball. They entered Monday’s game four games below .500 and needing to make up ground to get back into the playoff hunt.

The Magic had not won consecutive games since the road trip ended in Washington in early December. Ironically, that was also the last time the Magic had given up fewer than 100 points before Friday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic have spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to get things back on track. That has been the big mystery for the season. How to become “the good” version of the Orlando Magic.

Consistency has been as elusive for the team as it has for individual players.

If Monday’s 112-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies was any sign, it was the Magic are starting to figure things out and play with some urgency to make some much-needed change and play with even-more-needed consistency.

Orlando’s starters turned in two solid defensive performances in back-to-back games. It seems like things are getting back on track for the Magic. At least the Magic might be able to say that in earnest. Momentum is the next day’s pitcher.

Last week, though, the Magic faced their bumps and bruises. They recovered from their difficult loss to the Toronto Raptors to win in double overtime against the Miami Heat. Only to lose in disappointing fashion to the New York Knicks with a subpar effort. Only then to win consecutive games over the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Magic in the last week. And little consistency. That is something Orlando hopes to fix in the next week.

With the rest of the Eastern Conference struggling itself, the Magic are right in the thick of things if only they could continue their upswing.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) Last week: 4-0 record

Last rank: 5th A late comeback capped a strong all-around effort against the Warriors, meaning the Cavs have won four straight in this rivalry dating back to the playoffs. They’ve earned at least one week atop the Power Rankings. Cleveland has earned this flex. (I heard the Browns won a game this week, too.)

20 Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) Last week: 0-3 record

Last rank: 19th Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum zip off screens, share ball-handling duties and needle opposing defenses last year. Well, now they’re 3–9 in December, can’t guard a lick, and fighting the Kings and Nuggets for position in the standings. After carving out space in our hearts as a lovable, entertaining team last season, there’s no way to not be disappointed in Portland’s product. I, for one, loved watchingandzip off screens, share ball-handling duties and needle opposing defenses last year. Well, now they’re 3–9 in December, can’t guard a lick, and fighting the Kings and Nuggets for position in the standings.

21 Orlando Magic (14-18) Last week: 2-1 record

Last rank: 21st The Magic are getting better contributions up and down the roster and have actually been beating inferior teams this month. It’ll take a little more than that to put together a meaningful run, though.

22 Denver Nuggets (12-18) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 20th Nikola Jokic back at center, but it’s made Denver tangibly better on offense. The defense remains pretty questionable for the foreseeable future. It took way longer than necessary to installback at center, but it’s made Denver tangibly better on offense. The defense remains pretty questionable for the foreseeable future.

If there is a major weakness to the Orlando Magic’s potential Playoff resume, it is in the quality of the teams they have beaten and their record against the so-called equals.

Yes, the Magic have wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. But those winds are seemingly canceled by home losses to the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. The losses to the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks sting especially.

This week will present a chance to get some big wins against equal competition (at least record-wise). The Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are next on the schedule.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-7) Last week: 4-0 record

Last rank: 3rd J.R. Smith, Warriors added Kevin Durant, and the Cavaliers just found a way to get the win, again. LeBron was LeBron, but don’t overlook contributions from Kyrie Irving, who was terrific on both ends in the fourth quarter, and Kevin Love. Back on top, Cavs. You wanted a statement game? You got a statement game. No, Warriors added, and the Cavaliers just found a way to get the win, again. LeBron was LeBron, but don’t overlook contributions from, who was terrific on both ends in the fourth quarter, and. Back on top, Cavs.

18 Chicago Bulls (15-16) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 15th Dwyane Wade on the court the past two weeks, the defense has been bad with Jimmy Butler in the same time span. That can’t happen if Chicago’s going to make the playoffs. They are who we thought they were. Their biggest problem is that they can’t slow their downward momentum. There’s no parachute, they’re just increasing downward velocity. The offense has been horrible withon the court the past two weeks, the defense has been bad within the same time span. That can’t happen if Chicago’s going to make the playoffs.

19 Orlando Magic (14-18) Last week: 2-1 record

Last rank: 23rd They are that friend who, when everyone else is ready to go to dinner, is still taking forever waiting on a phone call and trying to get their things together. It’s not that they’re jerks, but you’re really hungry and you just wish they’d get their stuff together.

20 Detroit Pistons (15-18) Last week: 0-3 record

Last rank: 16th It’s like that arena gag where the guy takes off his over-shirt and is wearing an opponent’s jersey underneath before the mascot hits him in the face with a pie. The Pistons took off their over-shirt and revealed they are that team where just nothing is going right this season. You can look at the Mavs and say they’re old, look at the Wolves and say they’re young. The Pistons’ problems are far uglier right now. They have a better chance of getting it together, but the problems are inked in their team DNA right now and that’s hard to find a quick fix for.

That is quite the analogy — always can count on Matt for those crazy analogies.

The Magic are that team eveyrone seems to be waiting on. Either to turn into a pumpkin and sink to the bottom of the East or to make a push for a Playoff spot.

This week it seems the Magic are trying to make a push. But who knows how long that will last.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) Last week: 4-0 record

Last rank: 2nd Chris Andersen and Mo Williams) and face major luxury-tax implications if they try to waive and replace them. Concerns about the Cavs’ No. 13 status leaguewide in defensive efficiency, however, seem like an overreaction, given how rugged they looked when they needed to be in their Christmas Day bonanza against the Warriors. You also have to ask: Is there really anything more important than the reality that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are meshing as well as they ever have? J.R. Smith’s long-term absence is an undeniable issue. Depth is a legit worry, as well, because the Cavs now have two roster spots filled by players who can’t help them (and) and face major luxury-tax implications if they try to waive and replace them. Concerns about the Cavs’ No. 13 status leaguewide in defensive efficiency, however, seem like an overreaction, given how rugged they looked when they needed to be in their Christmas Day bonanza against the Warriors. You also have to ask: Is there really anything more important than the reality that, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are meshing as well as they ever have?

20 Detroit Pistons (14-18) Last week: 0-3 record

Last rank: 17th Reggie Jackson continues to rise, but coach Stan Van Gundy is openly scoffing at the notion that Detroit might start to shop Jackson in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Says SVG: “You can’t be charting your organization’s course based on 10 [bad] games when you went through 82 games and a playoff series.” The alarm bells sounded loudly in Motown early last week, when the Pistons responded to a players-only meeting by surrendering 69 points in the first half to the struggling Bulls and wound up getting throttled by 31 — when Chicago was coming off of its own 26-point smoking by Milwaukee. Volume on the Pistons’ struggles with ball movement and cohesion since the return ofcontinues to rise, but coach Stan Van Gundy is openly scoffing at the notion that Detroit might start to shop Jackson in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Says SVG: “You can’t be charting your organization’s course based on 10 [bad] games when you went through 82 games and a playoff series.”

21 Orlando Magic (14-18) Last week: 2-1 record

Last rank: 21st Nikola Vucevic, Mario Hezonja and Elfrid Payton have all been rumored to be in play. Orlando, though, is quietly 11-8 against sub-.500 teams, which actually ranks as the East’s best record among the seven clubs in the conference currently outside the top eight. The Magic, in other words, are holding their own against teams of the same standard in their bid to sneak into the postseason. Most rival executives expect the Magic to rank among the league’s most active teams between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline;andhave all been rumored to be in play. Orlando, though, is quietly 11-8 against sub-.500 teams, which actually ranks as the East’s best record among the seven clubs in the conference currently outside the top eight. The Magic, in other words, are holding their own against teams of the same standard in their bid to sneak into the postseason.

22 Minnesota Timberwolves (9-21) Last week: 2-2 record

Last rank: 23rd Zach LaVine‘s first 40-point game. If only it helped in the standings when we hear that the Wolves are the first team in NBA history to feature three players under the age of 22 (LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins) to each post a 40-point game in one season. The fact that the Wolves were one of 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day — for the first time in franchise history — tells you everything you need to know about the sort of expectations outsiders had for this team coming into the season. Going on to lose the game is hardly heinous, knowing that a road date in Oklahoma City is no gimme, but Friday’s home loss to Sacramento still stings, given that the Wolves wasted‘s first 40-point game. If only it helped in the standings when we hear that the Wolves are the first team in NBA history to feature three players under the age of 22 (LaVine,and) to each post a 40-point game in one season.

The Orlando Magic really have made no secret of their intentions to be active at the trade deadline. Rumors are already popping up and there are certainly more to come — what gets reported is only a fraction of the conversations that actually take place at any given trade deadline.

The trade options are obvious though. Orlando has had some frustration with Elfrid Payton’s inconsistency. And Nikola Vucevic is a player who can produce on a team-friendly contract. They will see if they can improve the roster while dangling those players.

But there are signs of things coming together. So do not expect the Magic to make a move any time soon. They can afford to let things play out.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-6) Last week: 4-0 record

Last rank: 4th Iman Shumpert has cooled off and DeAndre Liggins hasn’t shot very much, the Cavs’ offense hasn’t suffered much without J.R. Smith, who could be out until April after breaking his thumb. LeBron James was the team’s leading 3-point shooter last week, hitting 13 of his 27 shots from beyond the arc, including a deep one to win Tuesday’s game in Milwaukee. Their new starting lineup (with Liggins replacing Smith) is an amazing plus-73 in 71 minutes, though Tyronn Lue went to Richard Jefferson down the stretch against the Warriors. This team continues to defy its lack of depth. Thoughhas cooled off andhasn’t shot very much, the Cavs’ offense hasn’t suffered much without J.R. Smith, who could be out until April after breaking his thumb. LeBron James was the team’s leading 3-point shooter last week, hitting 13 of his 27 shots from beyond the arc, including a deep one to win Tuesday’s game in Milwaukee. Their new starting lineup (with Liggins replacing Smith) is an amazing plus-73 in 71 minutes, thoughwent todown the stretch against the Warriors. This team continues to defy its lack of depth.

19 Detroit Pistons (14-18) Last week: 0-3 record

Last rank: 14th Jon Leuer‘s car accident) on Wednesday, Stan Van Gundy made his lineup change against the Warriors on Friday. And the Pistons broke out offensively and hung with the Warriors for 47 minutes before the Death Lineup put them away. The guy who was moved to the bench – Tobias Harris – was the guy who scored a season-high 26 points. Five straight losses where they’ve allowed 118 points per 100 possessions have pushed the Pistons into 11th place. The time to turn things around is now, because their next six games are within the Eastern Conference. After another epic rant on Monday and a false start (thanks to‘s car accident) on Wednesday, Stan Van Gundy made his lineup change against the Warriors on Friday. And the Pistons broke out offensively and hung with the Warriors for 47 minutes before the Death Lineup put them away. The guy who was moved to the bench –– was the guy who scored a season-high 26 points. Five straight losses where they’ve allowed 118 points per 100 possessions have pushed the Pistons into 11th place. The time to turn things around is now, because their next six games are within the Eastern Conference.

20 Orlando Magic (14-18) Last week: 2-1 record

Last rank: 20th Elfrid Payton lost his starting job after Thanksgiving and may or may not be part of the Magic’s long-term plans, but how he plays is still a key to his team’s success. As the Magic have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games, Payton has averaged 20.8 points on 62 percent shooting (and is a plus-49) in the four wins and 9.8 points on 40 percent shooting (and is a minus-45) in the four losses. Depending on what night you watch him, you might think that Payton is the key to Orlando’s future or that he won’t be in the league a few years from now. After the Magic host the Grizzlies on Monday, they play four straight games against teams ahead of them in the East standings.

21 Denver Nuggets (12-18) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 21st Jusuf Nurkic, who has been DNP’d each of the last three games and didn’t even see garbage time against the Clippers on Tuesday. After three straight wins and a huge game (27 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists) from Nikola Jokic against Dallas on Monday, the Nuggets’ new starting lineup ran into issues against the Clippers and Hawks. That lineup has allowed 115 points per 100 possessions in its five games as a starting unit, having allowed its opponents to shoot 58 percent from 3-point range. Jokic, for all his offensive talent, ranks as the third worst rim protector among players who have defended at least five shots at the rim. The worst has been, who has been DNP’d each of the last three games and didn’t even see garbage time against the Clippers on Tuesday.

No player may be more important for the Orlando Magic right now than Elfrid Payton. And those win/loss split stats from John Schuhmann certainly prove that.

When Payton is aggressive and attacking the basket, the Magic’s offense flows well and the team can keep pace with anyone. They have a new bounce to them.

When Payton is struggling to score and not getting into the paint, the offense is one of the worst in the league.

1 Golden State Warriors (26-4) Last week: 3-0 record

Last rank: 1st Stephen Curry (17.0), but is averaging the most points (25.7). Not even General Petraeus could stop these guys. It took a whole half of lazy basketball for the Warriors to decide to actually try against the Nets on Thursday night. Despite trailing by 16 at the half, the Dubs won the second half 68-36 and won by 16. They’re on pace to win 71 games and quietly are seeing magnificent shot distribution. Durant (16.9) is averaging the fewest shot attempts of he, Klay Thompsn (17.4) and(17.0), but is averaging the most points (25.7). Not even General Petraeus could stop these guys.

17 Milwaukee Bucks (13-14) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 13th Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker are proving capable of flourishing together. The duo is combining for 45 points per game over their last 10 (and shooting better than 50 percent). After suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of the champs, the Bucks are suddenly 3-6 over their last nine and begin Week 8 one game under .500. The bright side is thatandare proving capable of flourishing together. The duo is combining for 45 points per game over their last 10 (and shooting better than 50 percent).

18 Orlando Magic (13-18) Last week: 2-2 record

Last rank: 20th Jeff Green off the bench, but we should point out that the team is 7-8 with Payton as a reserve, so maybe coach Frank Vogel deserves the benefit of the doubt. Tuesday’s 136-130 double-overtime win at the HEAT saw four different players score at least 20 points and two others in double figures. They followed it up with a listless loss at the Knicks on Thursday, though. We questioned the wisdom of bringing the likes of Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton and evenoff the bench, but we should point out that the team is 7-8 with Payton as a reserve, so maybe coach Frank Vogel deserves the benefit of the doubt.

19 Detroit Pistons (14-17) Last week: 0-4 record

Last rank: 11th Wednesday began a stretch for the Pistons that has the team playing six of eight games at home before embarking on a five-game road trip out West. The bad news? They began with the Grizzlies on Wednesday (a loss) and will see the Warriors, Cavs and Bucks. Anything less than 5-3 over the eight-game span spells trouble, as Stan’s team may very well find themselves five or six games under .500 by MLK Weekend.

Last week was certainly a definition of the Orlando Magic’s inconsistency throughout the season. They were strong one game and despondent the next. And then strong again.

Orlando scored its first consecutive wins since early December when the team came home from its road trip with Monday’s win over the Grizzlies. Orlando is trying to get some solid footing beneath it.

The Magic are still seeking consistency. And last week was another reminder of how precarious that can be.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers (23-7) Last week: 4-1 record

Last rank: 4th Moses Malone for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he hit a game-winning overtime three against the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers went 4-1, Richard Jefferson baptized Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving delivered another nightmare-inducing game-winner against Golden State, and the Cavs overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit on Christmas Day. What more could you want from LeBron and co., especially with Kevin Love looking as comfortable as he ever has?

Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there. Nice: What a week for the defending champs. LeBron James passedfor eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, he hit a game-winning overtime three against the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers went 4-1, Richard Jefferson baptized, Kyrie Irving delivered another nightmare-inducing game-winner against Golden State, and the Cavs overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit on Christmas Day. What more could you want from LeBron and co., especially with Kevin Love looking as comfortable as he ever has?Naughty: J.R. Smith missing 12-14 absolutely sucks, even if Cleveland will continue to coast through the East. Not being able to cap off a perfect 5-0 week is unfortunate, but not having LeBron is obviously the culprit there.

16 Detroit Pistons (15-18) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 12th Naughty: Stan Van Gundy’s comments after a 31-point smackdown at the hands of Chicago were pretty indicative of how disappointing the Detroit Pistons have been. This team wasn’t exactly turning heads before Reggie Jackson‘s return, but they’ve certainly struggled ever since he came back, and now Tobias Harris is coming off the bench. The lone win of the week coming against a LeBron James-less Cavs team isn’t exactly encouraging.

Nice: Jon Leuer has been an underrated bright spot, and because of the current state of the East, the Pistons still have plenty of time to rebuild their chemistry now that Jackson is back.

17 Orlando Magic (15-18) Last week: 3-1 record

Last rank: 20th Bismack Biyombo reminded Derrick Rose it isn’t 2012 anymore.

Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years. Nice: The Orlando Magic just enjoyed a 3-1 week, which included a double-overtime win over Miami and a walloping on the Grizzlies that was way more convincing than the final score indicated. Elfrid Payton is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 assists per game on 51.4 percent shooting since he started coming off the bench, this team is only one game out of a playoff spot despite its 15-18 record, andremindedit isn’t 2012 anymore.Naughty: The fact that a 15-18 record is good enough for a near-playoff spot, especially since a first round playoff exit is not worth all the youth this team has shed over the last few years.

18 Atlanta Hawks (15-16) Last week: 2-2 record

Last rank: 18th Paul Millsap continuing to be the most underrated player in the NBA, Dennis Schroder‘s career year and Taurean Prince bench celebrations.

Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start. Nice:continuing to be the most underrated player in the NBA,‘s career year and Taurean Prince bench celebrations.Naughty: Losing to the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the same week, the Atlanta Hawks still ranking in the bottom third in offensive rating and the team’s sub-.500 record — which is especially disappointing since a 9-2 start.

There is something of a disconnect still between the Orlando Magic’s goals and their team makeup nationally. Maybe the Playoff dreams with the changes the Magic made were a bit crazy. Or, crazy is not the right word, ambitious.

Orlando was hoping to build a strong defense — that has not developed consistently. And the offense has been, perhaps, better than expected. At least for the last month of the season. There is uneasy faith about this team. Everyone is waiting for this team to tip one way or the other.

The Magic are still figuring a lot of things out. They are still in the Playoff hunt and right where they need to be. The question for everyone is whether the eighth seed is worth it to this franchise. As someone near the ground, to this franchise it absolutely is.

