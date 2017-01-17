Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Staring into the abyss

The Orlando Magic season seems to be teetering and everyone seems to know it. The small signs of positivity are subsumed with the worry of fading chances.

The Orlando Magic departed for their six-game, 11-day road trip with some optimism. They had played a spirited game against the Houston Rockets and had reason to be encouraged as they headed out West. The Magic have banded together on the road before and could find some consistency away from Amway Center.

The first game seemed like a good confidence builder and the Magic were not facing the absolute best on this West Coast trip. Escape with a .500 or winning record and the team could keep its head above water and stay in the Playoff race.

For sure, the West Coast trip would be the Magic’s last chance to prove they could turn the corner before the team inevitably had to make decisions. Decisions about trades and whether to buy or sell at the deadline — not to mention any seat warmers they would need to purchase for their general manager.

There was pressure, but optimism.

All that began to cook and snuff out the optimism very quickly in this road trip. The first week of the road trip did not go as planned. The Magic lost that seemingly winnable game to the Los Angeles Lakers in a lifeless defensive effort. Orlando seemed to reel it back, fighting the LA Clippers to the end, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers and then taking the Utah Jazz to the end.

That 13-0 run that cost the Magic the game in Salt Lake City seemed a bigger harbinger. The optimism and hope seemed to be dwindling if not snuffed outright.

And that leaves big questions for the Magic the rest of the season. The first half to the season has not gone as planned, of course. The team had only 17 wins through 41 games. That would put them on pace to win fewer games than last year. And that certainly would not be enough to make the Playoffs in the Eastern Conference (although, it is looking like it is competitive in the Western Conference).

Orlando is slowly losing grip on its season. The team has not gained much traction or much momentum. And the question now becomes: What happens next?

19 Orlando Magic (17-26) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 19th Hey, they made it all the way to mid-January in the playoff race! That’s swell! I mean, it’s over now as they’ve lost seven of 10, but for a while, hope was a good thing.

Matt Moore has been pretty low on the Orlando Magic all year. But him keeping the Magic in the top-20 is perhaps a sign both of his low expectations for this team and the fact the Magic have enough talent to make you believe but not enough to do anything about it.

Orlando has certainly done a good job treading water. It has been a slow burn out of the Playoff race.

But January has proven itself to be the deciding point for the team again. The road trip and difficult games at home have buried the Magic. And those Playoff hopes are glimmering.

27 Orlando Magic (17-25) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 23rd Evan Fournier has been out, but they’re beginning to get more out of Elfrid Payton (28–9–9 in a loss to Utah). The Magic have hit a wall to start the New Year, but are scoring the ball a bit better their past couple of games.has been out, but they’re beginning to get more out of(28–9–9 in a loss to Utah).

The Orlando Magic’s offense has actually been OK for a while now. The Magic are 20th in the league in offensive rating since Dec. 1 and 24th since Jan. 1. OK, maybe that is not that good. But considering how abysmal the Magic were on offense to start the season, it feels like the team has come a long way.

There is no denying though, that if that is the positive, things are going wrong for the Magic. Because Orlando is still in the bottom 10 in offense. And the defense has just been as bad.

And that explains why the Magic are the lowest they have ever been in Woo’s power rankings. The Magic are playing like a bottom-five team right now. And they certainly have the talent to be better than this.

As the Warriors brace for the challenging week ahead, they've been resting at home since Thursday night's drubbing of Detroit. That game featured Golden State's ninth 40-point quarter of the season, including two in one game against the Lakers. Golden State is now 8-0 when it posts 40-plus points in a single quarter, 12-0 when it totals 25 or more fast-break points, 13-0 when Draymond Green has at least 10 assists, 13-0 when Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all score at least 20 points, and 17-0 when it sinks at least 13 3-pointers as a team. As for all of the schedule talk, no one is even thinking about Sunday's visit to Orlando, a game that will be plenty tricky in itself thanks to a dreaded noon ET tipoff for the West Coasters.

27 Orlando Magic (17-25) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 28th Nikola Vucevic (30 points) returned to the starting lineup to spark an unexpected triumph in Portland. With Evan Fournier ailing anew and playoff hope realistically slipping away in Year 1 under Frank Vogel, we await the trade or two most rival teams expect Orlando to make to unclog its frontcourt logjam. The Jazz were 0-9 this season after falling behind by at least 15 points before Saturday night, when the Magic squandered a seemingly healthy cushion in the SLC to waste one of the best games we’ve seen from Elfrid Payton (28 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists) and squelch any momentum that might have started to percolate after(30 points) returned to the starting lineup to spark an unexpected triumph in Portland. With Evan Fournier ailing anew and playoff hope realistically slipping away in Year 1 under Frank Vogel, we await the trade or two most rival teams expect Orlando to make to unclog its frontcourt logjam.

It does feel like the other shoe is about to drop for the Orlando Magic. Their trades are coming. They seemingly have to if this team wants to recoup any of its lost value and reshape itself yet again for a Playoff push in 2018 — or a refocus on its young players. This season, with all the eggs in one basket, is quickly looking like a lost year.

Orlando’s stumble against the Utah Jazz is a crushing blow. It almost assures the team a losing road trip and might have been part of a hangover in Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. And it shows the Magic falling out of the Playoffs.

It seems the most obvious thing for the Magic to do right now is begin testing the Serge Ibaka market. But perhaps that will not be the only thing the team does in what is expected to be an active trade deadline — and perhaps beyond.

23 Orlando Magic (17-25) Last week: 1-2 record

Last rank: 24th The Magic held the Blazers to just 40 percent shooting in Friday’s win in Portland and have the fifth best defense (105.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) against the league’s top-10 offenses. But, after Saturday’s loss in Utah, they’re just 2-10 against that group, with games against the No. 11, No. 8 and No. 2 offenses this week. They’ve won six of their last seven first quarters (each of the last two by 13 points), but have been the league’s second worst team after the first quarter (scoring less than 94 points per 100 possessions) in that stretch.

Finally, something positive to say about the Orlando Magic. At least before Monday’s game.

The Magic’s defense Friday night against the offensive-minded Portland Trail Blazers was certainly extremely encouraging. As Schuhmann notes, the Magic tend to lock in defensively against the top offenses in the league.

After that though? Well, Orlando struggles. The team loses momentum quickly and the Magic have struggled actually to win those games. If only the games were 12 minutes long at this point.

This article originally appeared on