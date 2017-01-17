Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Staring into the abyss
The Orlando Magic season seems to be teetering and everyone seems to know it. The small signs of positivity are subsumed with the worry of fading chances.
The Orlando Magic departed for their six-game, 11-day road trip with some optimism. They had played a spirited game against the Houston Rockets and had reason to be encouraged as they headed out West. The Magic have banded together on the road before and could find some consistency away from Amway Center.
The first game seemed like a good confidence builder and the Magic were not facing the absolute best on this West Coast trip. Escape with a .500 or winning record and the team could keep its head above water and stay in the Playoff race.
For sure, the West Coast trip would be the Magic’s last chance to prove they could turn the corner before the team inevitably had to make decisions. Decisions about trades and whether to buy or sell at the deadline — not to mention any seat warmers they would need to purchase for their general manager.
There was pressure, but optimism.
All that began to cook and snuff out the optimism very quickly in this road trip. The first week of the road trip did not go as planned. The Magic lost that seemingly winnable game to the Los Angeles Lakers in a lifeless defensive effort. Orlando seemed to reel it back, fighting the LA Clippers to the end, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers and then taking the Utah Jazz to the end.
That 13-0 run that cost the Magic the game in Salt Lake City seemed a bigger harbinger. The optimism and hope seemed to be dwindling if not snuffed outright.
And that leaves big questions for the Magic the rest of the season. The first half to the season has not gone as planned, of course. The team had only 17 wins through 41 games. That would put them on pace to win fewer games than last year. And that certainly would not be enough to make the Playoffs in the Eastern Conference (although, it is looking like it is competitive in the Western Conference).
Orlando is slowly losing grip on its season. The team has not gained much traction or much momentum. And the question now becomes: What happens next?
Matt Moore, CBS Sports
Golden State Warriors
(35-6)
Last week: 2-0 record
Last rank: 4th
Charlotte Hornets
(20-21)
Last week: 0-2 record
Last rank: 15th
Orlando Magic
(17-26)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 19th
Philadelphia 76ers
(13-26)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 21st
Matt Moore has been pretty low on the Orlando Magic all year. But him keeping the Magic in the top-20 is perhaps a sign both of his low expectations for this team and the fact the Magic have enough talent to make you believe but not enough to do anything about it.
Orlando has certainly done a good job treading water. It has been a slow burn out of the Playoff race.
But January has proven itself to be the deciding point for the team again. The road trip and difficult games at home have buried the Magic. And those Playoff hopes are glimmering.
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
Golden State Warriors
(34-6)
Last week: 2-0 record
Last rank: 3rd
Dallas Mavericks
(13-27)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 26th
Orlando Magic
(17-25)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 23rd
Los Angeles Lakers
(15-30)
Last week: 0-4 record
Last rank: 22nd
The Orlando Magic’s offense has actually been OK for a while now. The Magic are 20th in the league in offensive rating since Dec. 1 and 24th since Jan. 1. OK, maybe that is not that good. But considering how abysmal the Magic were on offense to start the season, it feels like the team has come a long way.
There is no denying though, that if that is the positive, things are going wrong for the Magic. Because Orlando is still in the bottom 10 in offense. And the defense has just been as bad.
And that explains why the Magic are the lowest they have ever been in Woo’s power rankings. The Magic are playing like a bottom-five team right now. And they certainly have the talent to be better than this.
Marc Stein, ESPN.com
Golden State Warriors
(34-6)
Last week: 2-0 record
Last rank: 4th
New York Knicks
(18-23)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 18th
Orlando Magic
(17-25)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 28th
Miami Heat
(11-30)
Last week: 0-2 record
Last rank: 29th
It does feel like the other shoe is about to drop for the Orlando Magic. Their trades are coming. They seemingly have to if this team wants to recoup any of its lost value and reshape itself yet again for a Playoff push in 2018 — or a refocus on its young players. This season, with all the eggs in one basket, is quickly looking like a lost year.
Orlando’s stumble against the Utah Jazz is a crushing blow. It almost assures the team a losing road trip and might have been part of a hangover in Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. And it shows the Magic falling out of the Playoffs.
It seems the most obvious thing for the Magic to do right now is begin testing the Serge Ibaka market. But perhaps that will not be the only thing the team does in what is expected to be an active trade deadline — and perhaps beyond.
John Schuhmann, NBA.com
Golden State Warriors
(34-6)
Last week: 2-0 record
Last rank: 4th
New York Knicks
(18-23)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 18th
Orlando Magic
(17-25)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 24th
Minnesota Timberwolves
(14-27)
Last week: 3-1 record
Last rank: 27th
Finally, something positive to say about the Orlando Magic. At least before Monday’s game.
The Magic’s defense Friday night against the offensive-minded Portland Trail Blazers was certainly extremely encouraging. As Schuhmann notes, the Magic tend to lock in defensively against the top offenses in the league.
After that though? Well, Orlando struggles. The team loses momentum quickly and the Magic have struggled actually to win those games. If only the games were 12 minutes long at this point.
More from Orlando Magic Daily
- Evan Fournier is the Orlando Magic’s second-quarter MVP1 h ago
- Orlando Magic Daily Podcast Episode 62: Midseason Review4h ago
- Orlando Magic take one step forward, two steps back13h ago
- Orlando Magic Grades: Denver Nuggets 125, Orlando Magic 11219h ago
- Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets23h ago