Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Sinking toward the bottom

The Orlando Magic are struggling to find their identity and the Playoff dreams are quickly fading away. The team is sinking toward the bottom in January.

The Orlando Magic knew January would be a turning point for them. When the schedule came out in August, everyone pointed quickly to January as a difficult month and suggested the Magic would have to come together quickly and bank some wins in the first half of the season to weather this storm.

The process of coming together took much longer than everyone anticipated. The team has muddled along, hovering a few games below .500 and just outside the Playoff race. A sense that the team could make a run with a quick push remained.

Then the January schedule began to kick in. Orlando is 1-4 since the calendar turned to 2017. The team is not in the dire straits of going 2-12 like last year (yet). But the Magic also did not have the cushion of a 19-13 start like last year.

Orlando is desperately trying to make the Playoffs this year. And this is not the way to do it. It feels like a trade is imminent to get this team to that goal. It almost has to be.

What the Magic are working with simply is not good enough.

Since Dec. 1, the Magic’s defense is 26th in the league in defensive rating. This is a team that at one point seemed to be thriving on the defensive end and wanted to build an identity on that end. Offensively, Orlando is 18th in that same time period.

Overall, the Magic are still 28th in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating. That is not the picture of a team heading to the Playoffs — much less their -5.0 net rating is 27th in the league, essentially a bottom-five team.

The schedule only gets tougher. January is brutal and this six-game road trip has only just begun. And Orlando already lost the team’s most winnable game, at least on paper.

The Magic are going to have to rally again and find that identity they have lost since November.

Otherwise, they will continue sinking to the bottom of the league.

Last rank: 1st Kyle Korver. LeBron James unexpectedly responded to what looks like such a favorable deal by pointedly calling for the Cavs to follow up by acquiring a seasoned point guard to back up Kyrie Irving, but the beauty of the Korver trade is that the Cavs, by virtue of shedding Mo Williams along with Mike Dunleavy, have the roster room to make another addition. On the scheduling front: Cleveland, believe it or not, is on the West Coast for the first time all season. A team that ranks as one of the three best in the league in the catch-and-shoot business, alongside Houston and Golden State, just added catch-and-shoot maestrounexpectedly responded to what looks like such a favorable deal by pointedly calling for the Cavs to follow up by acquiring a seasoned point guard to back up, but the beauty of the Korver trade is that the Cavs, by virtue of sheddingalong with, have the roster room to make another addition. On the scheduling front: Cleveland, believe it or not, is on the West Coast for the first time all season.

28 Orlando Magic (16-23) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 25th Frank Vogel’s squad will be off for two nights in L.A. (dangerous) before taking on the Clippers. “It’s a critical time in our season,” Vogel says. The Magic’s January schedule isn’t quite as demanding as Oklahoma City’s, but it’s close. Eleven of this month’s 16 games are on the road, which has to be daunting even if you buy into the notion that Orlando — 9-9 away from the Amway Center and 7-13 on its home floor leading into a 16-point drubbing by the Lakers — is a better team on its travels. We’ll see if folks in the Magic Kingdom are still saying that after this six-game trip against Western Conference opposition. Following Sunday night’s defeat at Staples Center,squad will be off for two nights in L.A. (dangerous) before taking on the Clippers. “It’s a critical time in our season,” Vogel says.

It is indeed a critical time in the Orlando Magic’s season right now. There is no getting around it. January proved to be the turning point for the Magic last year and it will again this year. As it is really every year as teams begin to assert themselves and hit a second gear as the calendar turns.

The Magic have to find that second gear fast. And they will have to do it on the road.

The first half of the road schedule has been friendly to Orlando as the team has gone 9-9. But that record is quickly getting put to the test.

23 Orlando Magic (16-23) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 20th Serge Ibaka leads the team in win shares (per Basketball Reference), Evan Fournier, on a long-term deal, leads the team in scoring, and then there’s a smattering of pretty talented role player-types, most of them on cheap, movable contracts. Elfrid Payton is playing markedly better of late, cutting back on turnovers and making a productive impact. That said, there still doesn’t appear to be enough to take a leap forward without a talent injection. The moves they made certainly weren’t a waste of time, but the next set, and how they flip these parts, is the critical part. It’s one thing to say Orlando’s active off-season backfired, but what it has given them is flexibility. For a small-market team, there’s something to be said for compiling assets, making improvements and hoping to wait out a big free agent fish. The sometimes-malignedleads the team in win shares (per Basketball Reference),, on a long-term deal, leads the team in scoring, and then there’s a smattering of pretty talented role player-types, most of them on cheap, movable contracts.is playing markedly better of late, cutting back on turnovers and making a productive impact. That said, there still doesn’t appear to be enough to take a leap forward without a talent injection. The moves they made certainly weren’t a waste of time, but the next set, and how they flip these parts, is the critical part.

This is an oddly positive take on the Orlando Magic. One that comes from a perspective outside of the bubble Magic fans live in.

Yes, the Magic have been through a four-year rebuild that has yet to yield a Playoff berth. And yes, fans and ownership are impatient as the Magic have experienced the longest playoff drought in franchise history. But there is something to this notion the Magic still have some decent flexibility.

But Woo is also absolutely correct. Regardless of whether the Magic make the Playoffs or not this year (or who is in charge), the next moves the Magic make could very well set the franchise’s path for much of the next decade.

19 Orlando Magic (16-23) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 15th They were .500 on the road going into Sunday’s game against the Lakers, which falls into the “Stats I do not believe no matter how many times I check it” category. They’re on the edge of a cliff and if they slip at all, they’re tumbling into the abyss with no chance of making the playoffs. Hopes have to be slim now, and that’s a problem for a roster that was assembled with a “win now” plan. Their loss to the Lakers on Sunday might have been the nudge off that cliff.

Here is an outside perspective that seems to jive with the current narrative for the Orlando Magic.

Vogel, as said earlier, entered this road trip saying the Magic’s season is at a turning point. Moore puts it a little more bluntly. The Magic do seem to be balancing on the edge of oblivion.

And after Sunday’s loss, it feels like the Magic’s slim Playoff hopes are already slipping.

24 Orlando Magic (16-23) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 24th Elfrid Payton was moved back to the starting lineup on Wednesday and the Magic lost. Evan Fournier was moved back into the starting lineup on Friday and the Magic lost again. The starting lineup stayed the same on Sunday and the Magic lost once more. After a December dalliance with efficiency, they’re back to being a terrible offensive team again, ranking in the bottom three in free throw rate for the fourth time in the five seasons since they traded Dwight Howard. After eight straight games in which they attempted no more than 16 free throws, they got to the line 29 times against the Lakers on Sunday, but shot 38 percent from the field and turned the ball over 18 times against the league’s 28th-ranked defense. was moved back to the starting lineup on Wednesday and the Magic lost.was moved back into the starting lineup on Friday and the Magic lost again. The starting lineup stayed the same on Sunday and the Magic lost once more. After a December dalliance with efficiency, they’re back to being a terrible offensive team again, ranking in the bottom three in free throw rate for the fourth time in the five seasons since they traded. After eight straight games in which they attempted no more than 16 free throws, they got to the line 29 times against the Lakers on Sunday, but shot 38 percent from the field and turned the ball over 18 times against the league’s 28th-ranked defense.

The Orlando Magic’s offense for much of the last month has at least been a flickering light. The Magic flirted with at least the league average. But it does appear the team is settling back into being a poor offensive team again.

The Magic likely lost Sunday’s game largely on the back of a nine-point, 2-for-20 shooting third quarter in Los Angeles. In the last five games, the Magic have a 101.4 offensive rating (26th in the league). It is still a problem.

Throw on top of that the defense continues to struggle. It seems like the Magic are not getting better.

21 Orlando Magic (16-23) Last week: 1-3 record

Last rank: 20th With every passing week, the Orlando Magic slip further and further away from playoff contention — an absolute killer for a franchise that sacrificed some of its youth on the altar of a postseason dreams.

The Orlando Magic’s pursuit of making the Playoffs is certainly blinding everything the franchise is doing these days. They gave up a lot to throw a lot into this boat.

And so far that roll of the dice is coming up craps.

The Magic are likely looking to make another deal to save an already sinking season.

