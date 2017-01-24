Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Reasons to believe?
The Orlando Magic are one of the bigger teases in the league. They are not a good team, but keep giving flashes of what could make them great.
It has felt like the Orlando Magic’s season has been on life support for some time. Or, if not on life support than in need of an ambulance to get resuscitated.
And things seemed to reached a low point as that fateful six-game road trip came to an end in New Orleans. Back-to-back poor, energy-less performances had the team asking big questions of itself. The issue of the team’s inconsistent effort and energy were front and center.
Big words were spoken and the team needed and demanded action.
Friday delivered that action. The Magic turned in their best defensive performance in approximately a month and routed the Milwaukee Bucks. it was the kind of game that provided some hope that there is still a corner they can turn.
The Golden State Warriors provide a nice dose of reality. But even then the Magic had their moments.
The question is whether anyone can believe these moments from this team. Can they string them together enough to pick up some wins?
The Magic, after all, are not out of the Playoff race. Not completely at least. They trail the final Playoff spot by 4.5 games and there are quite a few teams to climb over.
This difficult, road-heavy January is almost over. Orlando plays its final of five home games in January on Tuesday against the struggling Chicago Bulls. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are upcoming. Both those Playoff teams are struggling at the moment. And then things close off with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It is easy to gain some optimism and start thinking ahead some. Only if this team could build some momentum.
Orlando has done some good things in the last few weeks. But not all at once. And not every game. That has been the story for the season. And that is why it still seems like the Magic are sinking in the weekly power rankings.
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
Golden State Warriors
(38-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Dallas Mavericks
(15-29)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 26th
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 27th
Los Angeles Lakers
(16-32)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 28th
Things did seem to go from bad to worse for the Orlando Magic this week with Evan Fournier’s injury popping up again — he remains questionable. Then Jodie Meeks dislocated his thumb and now D.J. Augustin sprained his ankle. The Magic are very thin on the wing and at the guard.
And the Magic were struggling there already.
Orlando still feels like it can turn the corner. But the time is running out very quickly. And the injuries are not helping matters at all.
Marc Stein, ESPN.com
Golden State Warriors
(38-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 1st
New York Knicks
(19-26)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 26th
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 28th
Sacramento Kings
(16-27)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 20th
The Orlando Magic clearly had some advantages with Sunday’s noon start for the Golden State Warriors. The Magic took a 10-point lead in the first half and took advantage of some of the Warriors’ turnover problems.
Alas, Golden State proved too much in the third quarter. That is what that team does. The Warriors make a defense pay for every mistake. No mater the time.
It probably does not help the Miami Heat picked off the Warriors the next night.
Kurt Helin, Pro Basketball Talk
Golden State Warriors
(38-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Miami Heat
(14-30)
Last week: 3-0 record
Last rank: 29th
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 24th
Los Angeles Lakers
(16-31)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 28th
The Orlando Magic’s offense has been as bad as expected. The team is 29th in the league in offensive rating so far this season. And even when it seems it is doing fine, it is not. It is still really bad.
Losing Evan Fournier should only make it worse.
But with Fournier off the floor, the Magic post a 102.1 offensive rating. That is not good, but better than the team averages. It is still hard to say the Magic are better with Fournier out there. And certainly, they are not better without both Fournier and Meeks.
Matt Moore, CBS Sports
Golden State Warriors
(38-7)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Sacramento Kings
(17-27)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 22nd
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 19th
New York Knicks
(20-26)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 23rd
The description of the Orlando Magic here is absolutely correct. It seems losing to the Orlando Magic makes every team question themselves.
After defeating the Portland Trail Blazers the “Blazers are not that good” drum got beat louder. Their win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday prompted a team meeting that somehow ended with Jabari Parker getting benched when he talked about it to the media.
Things are fine. And the irony, of course, is the Magic are probably in their darkest timeline for how this season has gone.
John Schuhmann, NBA.com
Golden State Warriors
(38-6)
Last week: 4-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Dallas Mavericks
(15-29)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 26th
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 23rd
Phoenix Suns
(15-29)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 27th
The Evan Fournier injury has indeed thrown the Orlando Magic for a bit of a loop. As noted earlier, the Magic’s offense is not very good with or without Fournier.
In the few games since Fournier went out again, the Magic have had to watch for lapses of focus. When they rely too much on one-on-one basketball and let go of the rope defensively, the team can get embarrassed — Golden State Warriors or not.
The Magic are hoping to get a bit more from Mario Hezonja. But relying on him and C.J. Watson is not a good long-term solution.
Gerald Bourguet, Hoops Habit
Golden State Warriors
(38-6)
Last week: 6-0 record
Last rank: 1st
Miami Heat
(14-30)
Last week: 3-2 record
Last rank: 29th
Orlando Magic
(18-28)
Last week: 1-4 record
Last rank: 21st
Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon are looking more like franchise cornerstones finally, but it’s blatantly obvious they’re going to need help. It’s time to go back to the drawing board.
Los Angeles Lakers
(16-32)
Last week: 1-6 record
Last rank: 22nd
Just about everyone who has an interest in the long-term future of the Orlando Magic recognize it is time for the Magic to reinvest in their young players and build around them rather than smushing together veterans to squeeze out the eighth seed.
Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton have played significantly better lately. That may not mean they are stars in the making, but it certainly means the team should work to complement their skills.
Rebuilding the Magic will be very tricky.
