Orlando Magic Power Rankings Roundup: Numbers never lie
The Orlando Magic are still muddling around at about .500 since December began. Their numbers suggest they are defying the odds. And no one can figure it out.
The Orlando Magic are one of the most mystifying teams in the league.
One game they are up, the next they are down. Then they are up again. They play well one week and look like a Playoff team. The next, they look lifeless as if they barely belong in the league.
This has been the story all year long. And, nearing the season’s midpoint, it is quickly becoming part of the team’s identity. At 16-20, the Magic are still 1.5 games out of the Playoffs, but there is still plenty of skepticism about that Playoff bid.
And it is completely warranted.
If statistics and analytics are to be believed, the Magic are overperforming their play so far.
According to Basketball-Reference’s Pythagorean Wins formula, the Magic should be 13-23 this season. This is based on the strength of their schedule and the results in those games, using offensive and defensive rating as an indicator of the team’s strength. Orlando is playing three games better than their statistics suggest.
Indeed, net rating — the different between a team’s offensive rating and defensive rating — is typically a better indicator of a team’s overall health in the long term of a season than anything else. Orlando struggles mightily there. The team has a -4.5 net rating, 25th in the league.
By this measurement, Orlando is one of the 10 worst teams in the league and hovering near the bottom five. The teams similar to them in net rating are the 10-24 Dallas Mavericks and the 14-19 Sacramento Kings.
The stats do not favor the Magic. Certainly, the numerous blowout losses weigh down the Magic’s overall offensive and defensive ratings. But that is part of the team’s profile too. There is no hiding from the team’s struggles. And these numbers clearly show the Magic have some fundamental problems.
Or maybe they are a mirage. The only thing that matters at the end of the day is that record. And Orlando is right there fighting for the team’s playoff life.
Marc Stein, ESPN.com
Cleveland Cavaliers
(25-7)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 1st
Dallas Mavericks
(10-24)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 23rd
Orlando Magic
(15-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 21st
Phoenix Suns
(10-24)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 28th
Stein definitely goes harsh on the Magic, placing them between two 10-24 teams. The Magic are not even really that bad statistically.
It seems the emotions and feelings about the Magic go as the team’s last game went. It feels like the sky is falling after every crushing defeat, and it feels like the team is OK after every win. The Magic felt that between Sunday and Monday (Stein prints his power rankings on Monday).
This is the Magic’s season at this point.
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated
Cleveland Cavaliers
(25-7)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 1st
Chicago Bulls
(16-18)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 15th
Orlando Magic
(15-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 21st
Portland Trail Blazers
(15-21)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 20th
The Orlando Magic’s biggest problem is encapsulated in Jeremy Woo’s comments about the Magic in this week’s power rankings on Sports Illustrated. The Magic’s defense oscillates like crazy.
For now, Orlando is on a downtick defensively. In fact, the Magic have been down defensively for longer than they have been up. And that is the troubling part for a team that was trying to build a defensive identity.
Orlando still gives up 100 points with regularity. And the Magic do need to find balance.
Matt Moore, CBS Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers
(26-7)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 3rd
Indiana Pacers
(17-18)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 18th
Orlando Magic
(16-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 23rd
New York Knicks
(16-18)
Last week: 0-3 record
Last rank: 17th
The Orlando Magic were the biggest climbers, moving up eight spots in Matt Moore’s rankings this week. But like he said they are a gnat.
By all measures, the Magic should be readying to tank or making a panic trade. They are not though. Orlando is right there in the Playoff hunt and trying to sneak in.
Weird, right?
John Schuhmann, NBA.com
Cleveland Cavaliers
(25-7)
Last week: 2-1 record
Last rank: 1st
Minnesota Timberwolves
(11-23)
Last week: 2-2 record
Last rank: 23rd
Orlando Magic
(15-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 20th
Dallas Mavericks
(10-24)
Last week: 1-3 record
Last rank: 24th
Whereas the Orlando Magic were the biggest riser in CBS Sports’ power rankings, they had the biggest drop of four spots in John Schuhmann’s power rankings this week. Like we always say, this team is weird.
Aaron Gordon is a big part of that inconsistency. His 30-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies was a big sign of all that is good. And then his poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets was about as low as the team could get.
Orlando’s inconsistency is seen in many places. And no one seems capable of figuring out this team.
Gerald Bourget, Hoops Habit
Cleveland Cavaliers
(25-7)
Last week: 2-0 record
Last rank: 1st
This week featured wins over Boston and Charlotte, with Kevin Love dropping 30 and 15 and Kyrie Irving supplying a 32-12-5 stat line against the Celtics. Speaking of which, although Kyrie missed the Hornets game with a hamstring injury, we should mention that he’s averaging 10.0 assists per game over his last seven contests and has reached double-digits in that category in five of them.
Detroit Pistons
(16-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 16th
Reggie Jackson is starting to look more like his old self, and Tobias Harris is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game since he was moved to bench duty, but the wins haven’t been coming. Keep an eye on this team as the trade deadline creeps closer, because Stan Van Gundy hasn’t been shy about his disappointment with this team.
Orlando Magic
(16-20)
Last week: 1-2 record
Last rank: 17th
The Magic are only two games out of the eighth seed in the East, but after so many shortsighted moves, a first round sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers can’t be the end game here. Welcome back to that lottery life, Orlando.
Denver Nuggets
(14-19)
Last week: 1-1 record
Last rank: 20th
This week was the perfect example, when a well-balanced win over the Timberwolves — capped off by Wilson Chandler‘s game-saving block and a 16-11-8 stat line for Nikola Jokic — was completely undone by a loss to the lowly Sixers. Jokic and Gary Harris are fun, but some consistency for this team would be nice.
The Orlando Magic will create plenty of intrigue as the trade deadline approaches. They have a ton of movable assets. But their goals are still unclear.
Actually, their goal is clear — to make the Playoffs. The question is how much are they willing to tie their franchise down to do that. And can they actually improve the roster with the assets they have?
Orlando will be a team to watch for the next month and a half with the deadline on the horizon.
More from Orlando Magic Daily
- C.J. Watson’s subtle impact helping Orlando Magic33m ago
- Orlando Magic respond with effort, now need to realize its importance5h ago
- Orlando Magic Grades: Orlando Magic 115, New York Knicks 10315h ago
- Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks19h ago
- Patience on the trade market still warranted for Orlando Magic1 d ago
- Aaron Gordon
- Andrew Bogut
- Andrew Wiggins
- Bismack Biyombo
- Boston Celtics
- Brandon Jennings
- Brandon Knight
- C.J. McCollum
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Damian Lillard
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Elfrid Payton
- Eric Bledsoe
- Eric Gordon
- Frank Kaminsky
- Gary Harris
- Golden State Warriors
- Harrison Barnes
- Indiana Pacers
- James Harden
- Jarell Martin
- Jordan McRae
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Kay Felder
- Kemba Walker
- Kevin Love
- Klay Thompson
- Kris Dunn
- Kyle Lowry
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Mike Conley
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- New York Knicks
- Nikola Jokic
- Nikola Vucevic
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Rajon Rondo
- Reggie Jackson
- Sacramento Kings
- Tobias Harris
- Toronto Raptors
- Tyler Ulis
- Victor Oladipo
- Wesley Matthews
- Wilson Chandler
- Zach LaVine
-