Orlando Magic Grades: Orlando Magic 115, Portland Trail Blazers 109

The Orlando Magic put forth a strong offensive performance in their 115-109 win on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Magic 36 18 28 33 115 Trail Blazers 23 26 29 31 109

The Orlando Magic continued to confuse everyone Friday night, snapping a four-game losing streak by pulling out a 115-109 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. This was the first time the Magic won in Portland since Dwight Howard played for Orlando and Damian Lillard played for Weber State.

The Magic started the game extremely hot, hitting their first nine field goal attempts en route to a 20-3 start. Portland narrowed the gap fairly quickly. By the second half, the game turned into a back-and-forth offensive onslaught.

Both teams struggled defensively, as both teams usually do, and the game came down to the Magic hanging strong and hitting some big time shots.

The Magic finished the game shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 10 for 18 from three, and 23 for 26 from the line. This was a good sign offensively, albeit against a poor defensive team that has issues defending guards and big men.

Nikola Vucevic C, Orlando Magic A Nikola Vucevic played an incredible game and was the biggest reason the Orlando Magic won this game. played an incredible game and was the biggest reason the Orlando Magic won this game. Offensively, he could not do much wrong. He hit jump shots with ease. He set strong screens and finished the opportunities that would come from there. He created his own shot out of the post as well. Defensively, he completely neutralized Portland’s bigs and showed a decent effort at contesting their guards at the rim. He still struggled a bit with the pick and roll defense, as the entire team did tonight. But overall he played well enough to make up for that. He finished the game with 30 points on 13 for 18 shooting, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. This was the sort of effort that gives Frank Vogel no other choice but to keep him in the starting lineup.

Elfrid Payton PG, Orlando Magic B Elfrid Payton put in a similar effort to what he has shown in recent memory. He put forth a pretty strong offensive performance despite turning the ball over five times. He was able to attack Portland’s poor perimeter defense, creating shot opportunities for himself and his teammates. He even hit a big three to give the Magic a comforting lead toward the end of the game. put in a similar effort to what he has shown in recent memory. He put forth a pretty strong offensive performance despite turning the ball over five times. He was able to attack Portland’s poor perimeter defense, creating shot opportunities for himself and his teammates. He even hit a big three to give the Magic a comforting lead toward the end of the game. Defensively, he still struggled in the way he has over the past year and a half. He did not do a great job of fighting over ball screens and keeping his matchup in front of him, although Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are about as tough of a defensive assignment as a guard can get. He used his hands too much, sometimes when trying to slow his man down on a screen. He eventually fouled out by preventing an easy layup opportunity for Lillard off an inbound screen. It was a solid game offensively and a disappointing game defensively from Payton, a theme that played out far too often. He finished with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds on 8-for-18 from the field.

Bismack Biyombo C, Orlando Magic C- Bismack Biyombo was kind of a non-factor offensively, turning the ball over more than the amount of shots he made. He did come up with two offensive rebounds, but overall he looked lost on the offensive end. Once again, not much coming from the Orlando Magic’s marquee offseason acquisition.was kind of a non-factor offensively, turning the ball over more than the amount of shots he made. He did come up with two offensive rebounds, but overall he looked lost on the offensive end. Defensively, he made an effort to contest at the rim, but Portland was able to neutralize his effect defensively by stretching him out sometimes on ball screens. Overall, Biyombo finished with a -7 plus-minus rating and saw his playing time stay less than 22 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games. With the way Nikola Vucevic has played lately, Biyombo cannot afford to keep putting in performances like this. Or else he will continue to see his role deteriorate. He finished with two points, five rebounds and no blocks.

Portland Trail Blazers 18-24, 8th West C+ Maurice Harkless (*tries not to shed any tears*), the players who did play played about how they have all year. This was a status quo game for one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams. Although the Portland Trail Blazers were missing a key player in starting small forward(*tries not to shed any tears*), the players who did play played about how they have all year. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum put in strong scoring performances, finishing with 34 and 26 points respectively. They were able to score from jumpers or from attacking the rim. And they seemed to take turns attacking the Magic defense according to whomever Aaron Gordon was not guarding. Evan Turner had a strong game for them, as he continues to figure out how to play with two other ball dominant guards. Defensively, they were bad as usual, allowing the 27th-ranked offense to score 115 points and shoot very well. Their guards have trouble contesting and keeping opponents in front of them, and their bigs did not do a good job defending the rim or stopping the pick and roll. There is no easy fix for this Portland team, and their defensive struggles were enough for them to lose another game at home to a team that quite frankly is right around their level of strength at this point in the season.

