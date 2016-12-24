Orlando Magic Grades: Orlando Magic 109, Los Angeles Lakers 90

Even without leading scorer Evan Fournier, the Orlando Magic were able to crush the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Lakers 14 26 29 21 90 Magic 30 27 29 23 109

After a bad loss to the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic were able to rebound with a dominating performance over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Magic were able to hold off the Lakers as they tried to make one last push in the fourth quarter where they cut the Magic lead to nine with just more than eight minutes left in regulation.

With the lead dwindling, the Orlando offense was able to adjust to a rare, yet effective Los Angeles zone defense. When the Magic were able to break the zone, the Lakers were out of options and were unable to keep the game close.

They could not crack the team’s defense or break the team’s determination to make up for Thursday’s poor performance.

“I think there was a sense of urgency to start winning on our home court,” said Jodie Meeks, who returned from a one-game absence to be with family for his grandmother’s funeral. “We’ve struggled winning games here. If we want to make the Playoffs, this is a court we have to win.”

The most shocking part of this performance may have been how the team played without Evan Fournier. Fournier has been a big part of Orlando’s offense all year and getting a win with him out with an injury is a great sign for the Magic.

Orlando took control from the very start.

It was a block party for the Magic as they blocked nine total shots in the first quarter, setting a new franchise record for a quarter. Serge Ibaka had four of those blocks as he showed off his defensive prowess. With the Magic locking down the paint, the Lakers were only able to score 14 points and the Magic would jump out to an early 16-point lead.

After the Magic were able to get off to that scorching hot start, Elfrid Payton was able to lead the second unit with a stellar 25 point night on 11-for-16 shooting. If the Lakers were on a run, Payton was there to answer them time and time again.

Elfrid Payton PG, Orlando Magic A Elfrid Payton came out of the gates on fire against Los Angeles. Payton hit his first six shots, two of which were 3-pointers. By the final whistle, Payton filled the stat sheet. Since he has starting coming off the bench, he has been playing at a much higher level. Typically, Payton is not the player the Magic lean on to score, but tonight Payton was on fire. He shot 68 percent from the floor and led the team with 25 points. Payton has had a trend of having scoring outbursts every few games. Hopefully, he can string a few high-scoring performances together as 2017 inches closer. Along with his scoring outburst, Payton was his normal self in terms of passing. Payton got his teammates involved and ended his night just shy of a double-double with nine assists.

Serge Ibaka PF, Orlando Magic B+ Of late, Serge Ibaka has found his footing in Central Florida. Ibaka may have struggled on the offensive end early, but turned it around in the second half. Ibaka went 8 for 15 for 19 points. Defensively, Ibaka was at his best. He blocked five shots and locked down his matchup the entire night. On the boards, Ibaka also fared well with 11 rebounds. He and Bismack Biyombo seemed to be communicating well and made a statement tonight. That statement being that no one is allowed to hit the glass or take it to the rack. With another double-double, Ibaka seems to have gotten comfortable with his new home in Orlando.

Bismack Biyombo C, Orlando Magic B Like Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo was a force down low. Lakers center Timofey Mosgov was no match for Biyombo tonight. Biyombo held Mosgov to four points and a putrid 14 percent shooting from the floor, blocking his shot three times in the first quarter alone. On the glass, Biyombo was just as imposing. He grabbed nine boards and even flashed some things on the offensive side of the floor. Rarely does Biyombo bring much offensively, but with the way the Magic played tonight it seemed like everyone was putting the ball in the basket.

Los Angeles Lakers 11-22, 12th West D Well, it was a rough night for the Los Angeles Lakers. The way the Lakers played in the first half would have earned them a failing grade. But the Lakers still showed some fight, so they deserve at least a passing grade. After a dreadful start to the game, the Lakers were able to cut the Magic lead down to under 10 on a few occasions and as close as six. But even with those slight scares, the Magic still seemed to be in full control of this one. Jordan Clarkson had a solid night and D’Angelo Russell was able to have a good second half after an awful first quarter. Other than that, no other player brought much to the table. It was just an awful night for the Lakers and it looks even worse with the way Orlando looked against the Knicks the night prior.

