Orlando Magic Grades: Indiana Pacers 117, Orlando Magic 104

Frank Vogel and the Orlando Magic traveled up to Indianapolis to take on his former Pacer team. The results were disappointing once again.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Magic 17 34 22 31 104 Pacers 27 35 27 28 117

The Orlando Magic have been very inconsistent against some of the best teams in the league. On some nights they compete with the best teams. Then some nights they lay down.

This was another let down for a team who now already has 20 losses on its record. The Magic were out hustled and outplayed once again as the team lost to another Eastern Conference foe, falling to the Indiana Pacers 117-104 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Magic started off slow on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense. Indiana boasted a 10-point lead after one quarter, largely because of the stellar play from Jeff Teague. Teague was able to get in the paint at will and frustrate D.J. Augustin and Elfird Payton.

The Magic just got outplayed again in another disappointing effort on defense. The Pacers were quicker to loose balls and, quite frankly, Indiana just looked like the better team.

It was more evident before halftime as the Pacers took an 11-point lead to the break. The Magic could not contain the Pacers guards on the floor, thus allowing the Pacers to enter the paint at will. The Magic could not contain them even with Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo on the floor.

The Magic never caught up to the Pacers as they went to Myles Turner for the majority of the game. He delivered 23 points.

This cannot be the way the Magic wanted to bring in the New Year, especially after three days off to prepare. Even Frank Vogel said he has been disappointed the last three weeks with the effort of his team.

The Magic have to make a quick turnaround. Although the Magic lost another game, they have a little more than 24 hours to get ready to take on Kristaps Porzingas and the New York Knicks.

Serge Ibaka PF, Orlando Magic C+ Serge Ibaka played OK, but not to the standard that will help this team become a threat in the Eastern Conference. Although Ibaka finished the game with 17 points, he still needs to be more of a scorer for this team to become dangerous. His shot selection, particularly in the second half left a lot to be desired as he tried to shoot his team back into the game. That is not the kind of player he is. He also has to be better as a rim protector. We are beginning to see the Ibaka that pundits warned us about before trading Victor Oladipo. Ibaka has to be better when opponents drive in the paint. Consistency is what hurts this team as a whole. Ibaka has accepted the role of being responsible for defensive breakdowns and he has to be more aggressive around the rim. Myles Turner had his way against Ibaka and company in the paint and it will not get any better as he faces Kristaps Porzingis tomorrow.

Jeff Green SF, Orlando Magic C Jeff Green had a pretty solid game off the bench tonight. His outside shooting had been absent the last couple of games and now we are seeing glimpses of his potential. Green consistently hit shots and finished the game with 17 points. He was good at creating shots for others and finished with two assists. Although I believe Jeff Green should be a starter for the Magic, he is coming up with big minutes off the bench to help stabilize the offensive side of the ball. His veteran presence is needed in the starting lineup because the team needs someone who can be more consistent at the small forward. He will need to continue to be good off of the bench if this team still wants to make its way to a potential playoff berth.

Nikola Vucevic C, Orlando Magic C- Nikola Vucevic had an OK game, in my opinion, considering where he left off last year. His lack of mobility was on display once again in this matchup against Myles Turner, and even some against Al Jefferson. Vucevic is still able to hit timely shots here and there but has yet to dominate on a non-playoff team, thus the reason he is now a bench player. He has to be a better rebounder than he showed tonight. Vucevic was the leading scorer tonight, but he has not lived up to his potential this year. He looks like a different player than he has the last couple of years. Vucevic got his 16th double double tonight, scoring 18 points to go with 11 rebounds. It reminds you of what he was prior to this year. He knows this team does not have two or three all stars and the team chemistry is more crucial when you do not. He acknowledged the lack of aggressiveness on the defensive side of the ball and knows that if this team does not do better on the defensive side of the ball they will not win many games. Although Vucevic has made strides defending this year, it seems as if his offense has decreased because of those strides made which is something the Magic do not need.

Indiana Pacers 17-18, 8th East A- The Indiana Pacers deserve a lot of credit for containing the Orlando Magic and pulling out a win in this game. The Pacers guards were unstoppable entering the paint and getting easy buckets was the norm. Al Jefferson and Myles Turner had good games tonight as the Pacers dominated the Magic from start to finish. The Magic had no answer for dribble penetration from Jeff Teague and Aaron Brooks throughout the night. The next step for the Pacers is to remain consistent on both sides of the ball and allow Jeff Teague to continue to dominate the paint. If the Pacers continue to improve they will be a certified playoff bound team and will be a tough out if the can continue to play more consistently.

This article originally appeared on