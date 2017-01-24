Orlando Magic Grades: Chicago Bulls 100, Orlando Magic 92

With a paper-thin backcourt, the Orlando Magic offense looked sloppy in a 100-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

It was a close game for about three-and-a-half quarters, but the Orlando Magic went cold down the stretch and were unable to catch the Chicago Bulls, falling 100-92 at Amway Center on Tuesday. The Magic are now 11 games worse than .500 and the playoff hopes are dimmer than ever. The Philadelphia 76ers have passed the Magic in the standings.

Without Evan Fournier (heel), Jodie Meeks (thumb) and D.J. Augustin (ankle) the Magic offense looked clumsy. Bad passes and mental mistakes allowed the Bulls to pull away from the Magic in the fourth quarter.

“They got the ball to [Jimmy] Butler and [Dwyane] Wade and let them do their thing,” coach Frank Vogel said. “I thought we did a decent job on those guys. They were able to get some of the other guys involved in the pick and roll game. I thought we made some improvements on the pick-and-roll game. But obviously we have a ways to go.”

For the most part, this game can be chalked up to turnovers. The Magic turned it over 19 times and allowed 24 points off of those mistakes. With all of the injuries, the Magic could not afford to play a sloppy game. The Bulls and in particular Dwyane Wade, took advantage.

Magic coach Frank Vogel tried something new tonight. He decided to start Jeff Green at shooting guard. So, the Magic had only one player under 6-foot-8 in their starting lineup. In today’s NBA that is almost never seen (other than in Milwaukee). It did not work well. The options were slim, but it was clear that the lineup was not gelling offensively.

The Magic experimented with their rotations. Frequently mixing and matching players depending on which Chicago players were on the floor. It was an odd sight seeing Damjan Rudez and Mario Hezonja on the floor on a pair of occasions. The experiment may not have gone as planned as Orlando lost another ugly game.

Mario Hezonja G/F, Orlando Magic C The Mario Hezonja supporters, and those opposed to seeing him play more minutes, saw a mixture of good and bad tonight. Hezonja would make a nice play, and then would make a mistake on the very next possession. Which has been the kind of performances to expect from Hezonja this season. On offense, Hezonja typically stands in the corner and waits until the ball finds him. So, he usually does not have a chance to make anything happen with his terrific vision. When he does, he looks for the big men on the roster with lob passes near the rim. Which he executes almost perfectly, by the way. Hezonja showed some good things on the defensive side of the ball too. He played with effort and was in the right position more often than not. Still, Hezonja made a few mistakes and left his man wide open for a few easy buckets tonight. Without solid minutes, Hezonja is never going to find a comfort zone. With all the injuries the Magic are dealing with, hopefully Hezonja gets his chance to make an impact.

Nikola Vucevic had a pretty solid night. He scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Vucevic was again solid defensively. The Chicago bigs are not very talented, but Vucevic just continues to show improvement on the defensive end. Vucevic was also better in boxing out his man and he helped limit the Bulls to only six (a few of which came in garbage time) offensive rebounds. This has been a problem for the Magic so far this season.

Jimmy Butler handled Aaron Gordon in this one. Gordon has had a good season but when he plays like this offensively, it is easy to see that he still has a long way to go in his development. Gordon ended the night with 13 points, but it was not pretty. He just does not have the game to keep Butler or any good defender on his toes. As has been the case for much of this season, when Gordon gets the ball on the perimeter, he struggles to make his own shot. Gordon made just 5 of his 12 shots. To Gordon's defense, he was playing as basically the teams guard for stretches during this game. The lineups Magic played an unusually large back court in this game. Defensively, Gordon did a good job on Butler. Butler managed 20 points in the game but shot 7 for 14 from the floor. Gordon racked up some bad fouls, but the fact that he contained Butler allowed the Magic to stay in this game. One way Gordon still made his presence felt was hustle. On both sides of the ball, Gordon played with tremendous heart every night. It may not have been enough, but at least Gordon shows unmatched effort on a nightly basis.

With eight turnovers, Elfrid Payton was not his usual self offensively. The turnovers had a larger effect than usual due to the lack of depth in the back court. Payton was sloppy and lost the handle of the ball a few times in transition. In the coming games, Payton is going to have to step up as a contingent of Magic players are on the pine with an injury. On a positive note, Payton was able to finish a few plays at the rim, but only shooting 33% is not going to cut it. Especially when he was turning the ball over as much as he did.

Chicago Bulls 23-23, 7th East C+ Early on, the Chicago Bulls looked uninterested and sloppy. Dwyane Wade started off the night ice cold as he missed his first five shot attempts. The veteran eventually turned things around and scored 21 on the night. Chicago would eventually turn it around too. Their offense found some flow. Especially Doug McDermott who hit four 3-pointers. The Bulls were also very effective at the free throw line. They went 23 of 30 compared to the Magic’s 15 total makes. Chicago took it to the Magic late. Wade led the show in the fourth quarter and he proved that he still is a great player in this league. The Magic had no answer for him and he made them pay.

