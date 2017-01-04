Orlando Magic Grades: Atlanta Hawks 111, Orlando Magic 92

The Orlando Magic looked outmatched on both sides of the ball, and that led to a 111-92 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at the Amway Center.

The biggest negative takeaway from this game was the poor defensive effort against the 23rd ranked offense in the league. The Hawks scored about nine points more than their average. They shot 54.3 percent from the field and 10 for 19 from three.

The Hawks got everything they wanted offensively, and it started with their pick and roll plays. The Magic had absolutely no answer for any high ball screen set for Dennis Schroder, and the Hawks were able to penetrate their defense with ease.

Atlanta also finished with 27 assists, which is more than the average of every team besides the Golden State Warriors.

“From the jump, we seemed like we didn’t execute completely on the defensive end,” Aaron Gordon said. “And that kind of bled into the offense and the whole game.”

The Magic defense, which has fallen to 19th in the league in defensive efficiency, really needs to step up in order for them to rack up more wins.

Offensively, the Magic had trouble with the heavy pressure from the fifth-ranked Hawks defense. They shot 43 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from three, and had 17 turnovers, all worse than their team average.

Aaron Gordon SF, Orlando Magic A- Aaron Gordon was one of the few positives for the Orlando Magic tonight. He continued to play well on the offensive end, and that is a very encouraging sign for the Magic. Gordon shot 6 for 11 from the field, 2 for 4 from three, and racked up 15 points and 10 rebounds total. He shot with confidence, moved well off the ball, and even crashed the offensive glass for four offensive rebounds. This was another encouraging sign for Gordon, and he has been playing better offensively of late. It was difficult for him to have a huge effect defensively against a team like the Atlanta Hawks that plays with such balance and ball movement, but he was often the only player on the Magic playing with a lot of energy on that side. He even followed a bad turnover with a chase down almost-block that was counted as goaltending. It was still encouraging effort-wise. Overall a solid game for Gordon, who continues to improve as he gets used to his role.

Serge Ibaka F/C, Orlando Magic C- Serge Ibaka never really got going on either side of the ball, and because of his importance to the team his struggles were a big reason the team trailed by so much. He was off from the start offensively, shooting 4 for 13 from the field and 0 for 4 from three en route to a 9-point performance. never really got going on either side of the ball, and because of his importance to the team his struggles were a big reason the team trailed by so much. He was off from the start offensively, shooting 4 for 13 from the field and 0 for 4 from three en route to a 9-point performance. Defensively, he showed effort in contesting shots but did not do a good enough job defending the pick and roll and committed four fouls. He did a good job on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds and four offensively, but he also got ejected with two technical fouls. The ejection was symbolic of his and the team’s frustrations, and as the team’s leader he must play better in order for them to win games against tough opponents like Atlanta. Overall not a good game, especially for his standards, and he finished with a plus-minus of -16.

Elfrid Payton PG, Orlando Magic B- Elfrid Payton had a fairly strong offensive performance. He penetrated the Hawks defense somewhat successfully and was able to create shots for himself and his teammates. In his first game back in the starting lineup,had a fairly strong offensive performance. He penetrated the Hawks defense somewhat successfully and was able to create shots for himself and his teammates. He shot 6 for 13 from the field, 1 for 3 from three, and 2 for 2 from the line. He finished with 15 points and continued to look confident with the ball. He also had six assists and could have had more had his teammates not struggled with some makeable shots. Defensively, he did not do a very good job preventing Dennis Schroder from getting into the lane. He struggled to defend the high ball screen similarly to last season. Against the Hawks, preventing penetration is so important because once the ball handler requires the first step of help defense, they easily make a few passes and eventually get easy baskets as the defensive rotation lets up. Payton struggled to prevent that penetration (although he was better there than the other point guard options on the team), and that led to the defensive struggles for the team. He still finished with the highest plus-minus rating out of the five starters at -8. Payton did some things well, struggled in some other areas, but still cemented his hold on the starting point guard job.

Atlanta Hawks 19-16, 5th East A The Atlanta Hawks wanted revenge for the last meeting between these two teams, and they got just that. Right from the start, they came out with a lot of energy on both ends and led for essentially the entire game. The Hawks used their defensive strengths to take advantage of an offensively challenged Magic team. They are fourth in the league in forcing turnovers, and their perimeter pressure really got into the Magic’s heads. Their length and versatility caused turnovers and bad shots for the Magic. Coach Mike Budenholzer is probably proud of their defensive effort. Offensively, they moved the ball well and used the pick and roll to their advantage en route to a very high scoring game. Overall, a strong performance for a Hawks team that looks primed for a playoff berth.

