Orlando Magic announce “name the team” contest for Lakeland D-League team

The Orlando Magic’s vision for a D-League team in Central Florida is a step closer to coming to fruition. The team announced it would have a team in nearby Lakeland beginning in the 2017-18 season

The team announced it would have a team in nearby Lakeland beginning in the 2017-18 season, moving the franchise from Erie, Pa. The benefits to the team are undeniable as the Magic have long wanted to quickly shuttle young players some place close by so they could rejoin the team for practice.

And with the expansion of roster spots to allow for more two-way contracts with the D-League, it should play a much bigger role in the player development moving forward.

There is one little thing to do first — name the team.

As the Magic announced in December, the team will have a “name the team” contest for the new team in Lakeland. Much like the Magic had a name the team contest when they were founded.

Fans can submit name suggestions — and purchase season tickets if you are in the Central Florida area — on the Magic’s Web site here.

The grand prize winner will win two season tickets for the inaugural season of the Lakeland D-League team. Ten first prize winners in the sweepstakes include tickets to opening night for the team.

There are a few good names floating around the Internet. The Lakeland LakeHawks have floated around as an homage to the Erie BayHawks. The BayHawks are looking for a new affiliate so they can continue operating. So perhaps that name is out the window.

The bloggers on blogger row are putting our weight behind the Lakeland Pub Subs, in honor of Lakeland’s greatest contribution to society — Publix and their delicious deli sandwiches. That name is a bit of a joke.

The fans will decide the team name. Fans have until Jan. 20, 2017. Entrants must live within a 150-mile radius of Lakeland, Fla. Names will be judged based on their consistency with the Magic brand, relation to the city of Lakeland and long-term sustainability as a team name.

Since we are talking D-League, it seems like a good time to check on Stephen Zimmerman and the recently returned C.J. Wilcox.

Stephen Zimmerman is averaging 9.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his last three games with the BayHawks. He scored nine points to go with 13 rebounds in the Jan. 2-win over Raptors 905. This stint has not produced the same eye-popping stats as his first stint.

Again, it is more about holding his own. Thriving in the D-League does not prove he can play in the NBA, but not playing well certainly suggests he will struggle at the pros. Upon his return from his first D-League stint, Zimmerman said playing there definitely helped slow the game down some. His time practicing with the Magic helped.

Orlando certainly is using this time to get Zimmerman on the floor as the Magic are on this road trip and likely will not have much practice time.

C.J. Wilcox, who returned to the Magic Friday, averaged 15.0 points per game and shot 6-for-10 in each game of his two-game stint with Erie last week. Wilcox made 5 of 9 3-pointers. He showed a lot more poise and comfort on the floor. And that is good considering he reportedly suffered a knee injury, leading to his request to go tot he D-League initially.

To those entering the Lakeland name contest, good luck!

