Open Letter to Denver Sport Fans

Dear Potential Denver Nuggets Fan,

Have you ever heard the most common investing phrase out there, “buy low and sell high”?

Well now is time to buy in on the Denver Nuggets again, after you sold high years ago when the Nuggets made the playoffs 9 of 11 consecutive seasons.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

As I write this, the Nuggets have secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference of the NBA with two months of regular season basketball to go.

Here are a few things you should know as you consider jumping on the Nugget’s bandwagon before your friends/family know about the fastest developing sports franchise in Colorado.

Sure, maybe you haven’t liked the baby blue and yellow uniforms over the years. Hard to match those colors and it feels like the old school rainbow jerseys have been more popular the past ten years. Did you know that Nike is taking over the NBA’s uniforms next year? That means new gear and a new look for Denver’s NBA franchise. More from Nugg Love Nuggets vs Grizzlies: Redemption Time 53m ago Without Stars, Give Malone Credit in Benching Nurkic as Lakers Sink Heavy Nuggets 120-116 2h ago The Denver Nuggets Should Not Listen To Trade Offers For Now 4h ago Denver Is Slowly Gaining Respect Again 7h ago Game Recap: Denver Nuggets Come Up Short In L.A. 7h ago

Did you know the Nugget’s have been more popular on the national Media scene than the local media coverage this year? In fact, 3 Nuggets players were selected on the Rising Stars team in the upcoming All Star Game in New Orleans. Two of Denver’s youngest players, Jokic and Murray, are even considered to be Denver’s best and most talented players since the mostly widely known Nugget star in the past generation, Carmelo Anthony.

Did you know that the Nuggets are one of the two original professional sport franchises to come to Denver, along with the Broncos? You could leverage this to your friends saying how much of an old school Denver fan you are. Now can you not only gripe about all the new people moving to the state creating traffic, you can talk about the “new sport teams”. The Avalanche, Rapids and Rockies are too new. True blue Denver-ites recognize only the founding sporting organizations. Lift your nose in the hair and walk away like the superior local you are. Feel good.

Did I mention the Nuggets are a playoff team and are built to only get better with the young roster they have in place?

I guess I should have mentioned that out of our active 15 man roster, that 12 are first round draft picks. The rest are second round picks. Is that good? I’m pretty sure that’s pretty good.

Well I am pretty sure you have left this article already and gone on to purchase tickets to the next game. Smart of you.

Denver Nuggets in 2017 and beyond. You heard it here first.

-Miked Up

This article originally appeared on