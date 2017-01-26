Open Letter to Blazer Fans: You May Want to Tank, But You Still Better Cheer

Jan 20, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second quarter of the game at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

There is a case being made that the Blazers should start to tank in order to try and snag a better draft pick. However, the dismissal of some fans in Rip City has been disrespectful to a team busting their tail each and every night.

Dear Portland Trail Blazer fans,

The world of sports is all about, among other things, success. Winning, cheering for the teams and players you adore to achieve success, owners and GMs hoping to build teams to win and succeed in their respected leagues, the list goes on and on. Die hard sports fans will argue that there is no better feeling than a successful season. So why should you want your favorite team to lose? Well, sometimes, “tanking” is an action that you may need to hope for.
Lets put it this way: the greatest teams of all time didn’t have strings of mediocre seasons. They won championships, broke records, had great chemistry and a plethora of stars. However, they didn’t get there with chance or luck. These teams made tough choices regarding who they signed, drafted or traded, which led to a winning franchise. Teams have been terrible before turning it around, and losing enough games for a good draft pick could bring a potential star. This is especially true with teams with historically bad free agent locations (Salt Lake City, Portland, Minneapolis, etc.)
If the NBA season ended today, the Trail Blazers would miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. In other words, this feeling of emptiness and confusion due to underachieving has the basketball world scratching their head in disbelief. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have had the biggest contributions in revitalizing this Portland team. They even shocked the world a season ago by reaching the second round of the playoffs after losing 4 out of 5 starters.
The Blazers aren’t currently built to win a championship. Let’s just get that out there. The backcourt combination of Lillard and McCollum is one of the best in the league, but after that, nothing spectacular is going on. Evan Turner, the big free agent signing of the offseason, is mostly known for have a terrible +/- rating night-in and night-out. Allen Crabbe got a new contract as well, but has since gone down in production. Mason Plumlee is a bright spot and has a future for the team inside, but he’s no star center. The question has come up very often lately: should the Blazers tank? In other words, should the Blazers lose as many games as possible to get a higher draft pick and avoid the possible and pointless sweet against a #1 or #2 seed in the playoffs? It wouldn’t be an awful move, and here’s an example as to why.
Jan 20, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) defends as Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) drives toward the net during the third quarter of the game at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers won the game 93-92. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

No Room For Fair-Weathered, Band Wagon Jumpers

The other week, Portland blew a 13 point lead against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was in the middle of a road trip that the team finished 1-3 on. The 76ers seem to be benefitting a lot from their multiple years of tanking. They have Joel Embiid, one of the best young centers in the league, Jahlil Okafor, another top 3 pick, veteran guards Gerald Henderson and Jerryd Bayless giving solid minutes. Add in Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric putting in work and this roster is proving it’s worth. The best part to the Philly story is that none of it happened by accident.
Over the last 6 seasons, the 76ers are 173-319 (not counting this season). Their fans had to endure A LOT of losing, frustration, and pessimism with the teams future. However, the fan base still supported their team. They went through turmoil and heartbreaking losses, but still showed up and applauded the team. Even better? Now they finally have a legitimate reason to cheer. And boy, do they CHEER. Why wouldn’t they? The talent on the roster will continue to get better, leading to more wins, play off berths and possibly a championship in the future.
Here’s the point: Philly fans cheered no matter what. They stayed optimistic and hoped for the best. It’s the right move for a fan base. If you want glory, you have to go down a rough road and be there every step of the way. If you hope for the Blazers to tank this season and possibly the one after, then you still better cheer them on every single game no matter the outcome. And if you want them to lose for the future, you must cheer in the present. It will boost the community. It will help the franchise become much more positive, thus helping in the free agent market. It’s just what Portland should do and always have done.
Let’s just hope we won’t be having to hope for more losses in the coming weeks.

