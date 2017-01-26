Open Letter to Blazer Fans: You May Want to Tank, But You Still Better Cheer

There is a case being made that the Blazers should start to tank in order to try and snag a better draft pick. However, the dismissal of some fans in Rip City has been disrespectful to a team busting their tail each and every night.

Dear Portland Trail Blazer fans,

The world of sports is all about, among other things, success. Winning, cheering for the teams and players you adore to achieve success, owners and GMs hoping to build teams to win and succeed in their respected leagues, the list goes on and on. Die hard sports fans will argue that there is no better feeling than a successful season. So why should you want your favorite team to lose? Well, sometimes, “tanking” is an action that you may need to hope for.

Lets put it this way: the greatest teams of all time didn’t have strings of mediocre seasons. They won championships, broke records, had great chemistry and a plethora of stars. However, they didn’t get there with chance or luck. These teams made tough choices regarding who they signed, drafted or traded, which led to a winning franchise. Teams have been terrible before turning it around, and losing enough games for a good draft pick could bring a potential star. This is especially true with teams with historically bad free agent locations (Salt Lake City, Portland, Minneapolis, etc.)

If the NBA season ended today, the Trail Blazers would miss the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. In other words, this feeling of emptiness and confusion due to underachieving has the basketball world scratching their head in disbelief. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have had the biggest contributions in revitalizing this Portland team. They even shocked the world a season ago by reaching the second round of the playoffs after losing 4 out of 5 starters.

The Blazers aren’t currently built to win a championship. Let’s just get that out there. The backcourt combination of Lillard and McCollum is one of the best in the league, but after that, nothing spectacular is going on. Evan Turner, the big free agent signing of the offseason, is mostly known for have a terrible +/- rating night-in and night-out. Allen Crabbe got a new contract as well, but has since gone down in production. Mason Plumlee is a bright spot and has a future for the team inside, but he’s no star center. The question has come up very often lately: should the Blazers tank? In other words, should the Blazers lose as many games as possible to get a higher draft pick and avoid the possible and pointless sweet against a #1 or #2 seed in the playoffs? It wouldn’t be an awful move, and here’s an example as to why.

