One Win over the Nets Does NOT Mean the Cleveland Cavaliers Are Back on Track

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally won a game last night against the Brooklyn Nets, but that win certainly does not mean they are back on the winning track.

After losing six of their last eight, the Cavaliers needed to beat the East’s worst team in order to prevent a total collapse. They successfully beat a Brook Lopez-less Nets by eight, but they still allowed this nine-win team to score 116 points.

The issues surrounding the Cavaliers were still on display largely in this eight point victory. James and Kyrie combined for 59 points and Love still disappeared scoring 13 on 5-13 shooting. The two main points of concern for this team has been their defense and contributions from rotational players.

Another key issue facing the Cavaliers has been their free throw shooting, and that monster reared it’s ugly head again. The Cavaliers have shot just 68.0% from the free throw line over their last eight. I mean we aren’t talking about anything too terrible difficult or demanding. Yet again this problem came up. This team went 13-29 (65.0%) from the line against the Nets.

Just like the Pelicans were, the Nets were without their main star and still somehow made this a game. This should still be concerning. The Cavaliers need to blow teams like this out. They allowed Randy Foye and Bojan Bogdanovic to combined for 33 points.

Defense, free throw shooting, and rotational concerns were all problems for the Cavaliers yet again, and it will take several quality wins for them to prove to me otherwise. The Cavaliers do have an alluring game at home against the Thunder tomorrow.

Be ready because seeing this team take on Russell Westbrook surely won’t disappoint. Just for your information, tomorrow game is at 3:30 PM EST on ABC.

