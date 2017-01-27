Oklahoma City Thunder Weekly Roundup, Edition Four

It’s Friday, so once again it’s time for the OKC Thunder Weekly Roundup by Heather Koontz.

Domantas Sabonis Joins All-Star Weekend:

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Damontas Sabonis was selected to play for the BVAA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Game during All-Star weekend in New Orleans. The game will take place Friday, Feb. 17, and will feature rookie and sophomore players from around the world. Players were chosen based on the votes of assistant coaches.

And of course, the coaches got right what the fans arguably got wrong when Russell Westbrook was named an All-Star reserve.

Steven Adams Return to His Throne:

Steven Adams, New Zealand’s favorite basketball player and my favorite person in general, returned to the court in Wednesday’s victory against the Pelicans. After sitting out a few games due to the league’s concussion protocol, Adams contributed 20 points to Oklahoma City’s winning total.

He also grabbed 11 rebounds, earning him a double-double. As if that wasn’t a triumphant enough return, Adams also tied his season high with four blocks for the second consecutive game, gave out three assists and grabbed one steal in his 32 minutes on the court.

Baby, Baby, Baby?

The Oklahoman was one of many sources to report that Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina are expecting their first child. Neither Westbrook has officially confirmed the news, but sources cite this photo Nina posted on Instagram with what allegedly appears to be a baby bump:

Thank you mama!!! ❤👶🏾 A photo posted by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

That’s all well and good, but I look like this after eating too many burritos, so I recommend waiting for the official announcement before sending your MVP-embroidered onesies.

Instagram Alert:

Running low on people to follow on Instagram? Here’s one to add to your list – Steven Adams has officially joined the photo sharing network. There goes the rest of my free time.

The boys! #SlumberFilter A photo posted by Steven Adams (@stevenadams) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:27am PST

Sharing is Caring:

In case you haven’t noticed, Thunderous Intentions is a gold mine filled with entertaining, enlightening Thunder content. There are plenty of articles to read and share, but here’s this week’s highlight: Thunderous Thoughts: Going To War With The OKC Thunder

Jeremy Lambert has done it again, folks. Remember the Zaza Pachulia stand-off from last week? Well, Jeremy asks: “If you have to pick four members of the OKC Thunder to represent the team in a WCW-style War Games match, who are you taking?” Read his picks by clicking the link above.

This Just In:

And in case you missed the drama last night, the OKC Thunder will be without the services of Enes Kanter after he fractured his right forearm.

