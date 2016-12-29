Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview – 12/29/16

The OKC Thunder will look to make it five wins on the bounce when the Memphis Grizzlies play host to the side at the FedEx Forum tonight.

Two of the Western Conference’s playoff-contending franchises square up tonight, with the fifth-placed OKC Thunder traveling to Memphis to face the seventh-seeded Gizzlies.

The sides have asymmetrical form across the last ten games, with the Thunder winning six of ten while Memphis has lost six of their last ten games. The Thunder’s run of four straight W’s is the best current run the league; San Antonio and New Orleans (whose last loss came to the Thunder) both have three game winning streaks.

So far this season the Thunder are scoring an average of 107 points per game, with a plus/minus of 2.0. The Grizzlies meanwhile are only averaging 97.7 points per, a figure only bettered by the the Dallas Mavericks’ 94.7. Their plus/minus (-.4) is a little more flattering though because of a strong defense.

Previous Meetings

Last season the Grizzlies opened the series with a win at the FedEx Forum thanks to a 122-114 scoreline. However in both games that followed they failed to hit a century of points, losing 88-125 and 94-112. The latter of the two games was the only one at the Chesapeake Energy Arena last year.

In fact, when you exclude the 122-point blowout, the Grizzlies have failed to score 100 points against the Thunder in all but two of their last ten games.

Key Players

For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook will look to make it 16 triple-doubles for the season after grabbing another against the Miami Heat. The point guard has averaged 38.6 points across his last five games.

Westbrook may be leading the Thunder in points (31.7), rebounds (10.6) and assists (10.9) per game this season, but he isn’t without help. Enes Kanter is averaging 13.3 ppg off just 20.3 minutes of play a game, leaving him with an impressive 24.1 player efficiency rating.

Despite Russ’ dominance the Thunder have four players averaging double figures for the season now, with Adams bumping his average up thanks to returns of 15 and 22 from his last two outings.

Alex Abrines, who has been on a stellar run of form as of late, scored 19 against the Grizzlies in preseason.

Predicted Line-up:

Notable substitutes: Enes Kanter (C, PF), Alex Abrines (SG).

(***) – Anthony Morrow is in for the injured Victor Oladipo, with ESPN and The Oklahoman confirming he has not been passed fit, despite the 29th being his anticipated return date.

Whether he warranted the five-year, $152 million contract that his signed this year or not, Mike Conley is still one of the Grizzlies’ top offensive threats.

The point guard could return to the starting line-up, with a toe injury having ruled him out for the loss against the Celtics. Conley is leading his side in assists with 5.6 a game, whilst also scoring an average 18.1 points too.

But their leading scorer is experienced Spaniard Marc Gasol. The 31-year-old is averaging 19.9 points per game, on top of an impressive 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a team-high 1.5 blocks. It means that the work on defense by Steven Adams will be doubly important tonight.

Off the bench their biggest threat is the seasoned Zach Randolph, who is achieving a 19.1 player efficiency rating thanks to 13.0 points and 7.7 boards of 22 minutes of play.

Predicted Line-up

Point Guard: Mike Conley (**)

Shooting Guard: Tony Allen

Small Forward: James Ennis

Power Forward: JaMychal Green

Center: Marc Gasol

Notable substitutes: Zach Randolph (PF), Andrew Harrison (PG).

(**) – Harrison will likely replace Conley in the starting five, should the former be ruled out with his injury.

Injuries and Game Specifics

As aforementioned, both sides have the danger of being without star guards tonight. Victor Oladipo has missed eight games thanks to a wrist injury which saw him taken off against the Boston Celtics back on the 11th of December.

Conley’s injury is a lot less serious, having only missed the last matchup for the Grizzlies. He could return tonight.

Cameron Payne has also been ruled out for the Thunder, as he continues to recover from the foot injury that has seen him fail to make a single appearance this season. It leaves Semaj Christon in poll position to act as Westbrook’s back-up PG.

The only other man who could return for Memphis is Chandler Parsons, who was rested for the loss to Boston. The 28-year-old is averaging around five points per game this season.

You can tune in on Fox Sports Oklahoma, or Fox Sports Southeast if you’re a Memphis native. You can listen along on WWLS 98.1FM OKC. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM C.T.

