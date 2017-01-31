Oklahoma City Thunder versus San Antonio Spurs, Jan. 31 game preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. T.I.’s game preview offers a full analysis of the match which tips off at 7PM CT.

Finally, the Oklahoma City Thunder have reached the final game of January and their heinous road heavy schedule. Of the 15 games in the month 12 were played in opposing arenas. Subsequently, as the calendar turned to 2017, few thought it was possible to garner a winning January record. Yet, the Thunder arrive in San Antonio with a 7-7 record and a win would accomplish this feat. Considering the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Steven Adams for a few games and traveled over 16,000 miles, this fact cannot be dismissed.

Still, the Spurs represent a tall task for the weary Thunder. It’s often said the final game of a long road schedule and first game back home are the most difficult. San Antonio sport the third best defense, fourth best offense and boast arguably the Association’s top 2-way player in Kawhi Leonard. Given those factors, this feels like a David versus Goliath match.

Thunder search for answers to replace Kanter:

In their last outing versus Cleveland the Thunder failed to take advantage of the reeling Cavaliers. Without Enes Kanter the bench sputtered, offense was hard to come by and the extra load on Russell Westbrook’s shoulders was palpable.

Related: Enes Kanter fractures forearm- Domino effect of a selfish act

Still, the Thunder have shown a propensity to get up for big games having played some of their best matches versus the NBA’s top ranked teams. Granted this was with Kanter in the line-up, but a Thunder constant this season has been their ability to adapt. For the squad to replicate this feat they’ll need someone other than Westbrook to provide offense. Sunday in Cleveland this was in short supply.

More accurately, the Thunder need to play 48 minutes of consistent ball. Aside from one quarter (the second) which the Thunder lost 37-21, the other three quarters were a draw.

Re-tooled teams:

This is the first meeting between the squads since the Thunder dispensed of the Spurs in the 2016 post season. Since then both teams have retooled. Tim Duncan retired while David West, Boris Diaw and Boban Marjanovic are gone.

On the Thunders side they arrive without one super star, and a retooled roster sans Serbe Ibaka, Randy Foye and Dion Waiters.

Comparing the two 2016-17 rosters showcases why the Spurs continue to be the example for the Association’s 29 other franchises to emulate. Not only do they return with four-fifths of their starting lineup, but they retained 2 of their top bench performers in Manu Ginobili and Patty Mills. Further the Spurs youngsters had been groomed for prime time.

Specifically Kyle Anderson (Slo-Mo) seemingly cloned from Boris Diaw and Jonathan Simmons were overdue for the spotlight. And, fittingly San Antonio landed the steal of the draft (Dejounte Murray) and once again find a European player ready to contribute (Davis Bertans).

In comparison the Thunder are loaded with youthful assets not quite ready for prime time. Sure they’ll develop and become contributors, but again, this highlights the Spurs prowess of the best “process” in the NBA.

Opportunity or Drawback:

On paper the Spurs look unbeatable, yet there are some small glimpses of hope for the Thunder. For example:

San Antonio are on a 2-game losing streak

The Spurs have lost more games on their home court than on the road. In fairness, the Spurs loss total is 11 games.

With the loss of Pau Gasol due to a broken bone in his hand, the Spurs have failed to find a replacement for him having used three different players at his position.

Worse, without Gasol in the line-up the player seemingly having the most trouble adjusting is LaMarcus Aldridge.

Kawhi Leonard missed two games after injuring his hand (it’s thought the injury occurred in Cleveland)

Like many of the top teams the Spurs lost games in uncharacteristic fashion in January. It’s not unusual for lottery teams to take advantage of top seeds in the dog days of January. That said, the Spurs have tended to be a picture of consistency, so back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas is a bit disconcerting.

Triple-Double Watch:

Russell Westbrook is still taking the league by storm garnering his 24th triple-double of the season in Cleveland on Sunday. The Cavaliers were one of four teams left on his short list who he hadn’t registered a triple-double against.

Today’s opponent is one of the three teams remaining on that short list consisting of the Spurs, Bulls and Hornets.

Westbrook has totals of 1,478 points, 511 rebounds and 491 assists on the season. To average a triple-double on the season Westbrook must collect 820 points, rebounds and assists.

With 34 games remaining he needs another 309 rebounds and 329 assists. That translates into averages of 9.08 rebounds and 9.67 assists over his final 34 games.

Must Read: Westbrook All-Star Weekend destined to rub salt in open wound

Keys to Winning:

Top Defenses Square Off:

It’s a catch 22 entering the match with the Spurs likely dialed in to make amends for 2 consecutive losses. Meanwhile the leagues third (Spurs) and seventh (Thunder) best defenses should offer an entertaining match.

Crash the Glass:

Spurs rank 23rd in overall rebounding and 24th on the offensive boards. The Oklahoma City Thunder rank 5th. Without Pau Gasol the Spurs are even further tapped. Any chance of the Thunder winning depends on their ability to dominate the glass and turn quick outlet passes into easy scores.

Push San Antonio to the perimeter:

Although the Spurs boast the top ranked perimeter average they take the second fewest shots from deep. Closing off the paint and mid-court may be the best option for the Thunder to hold the Spurs offense at bay.

Andre Roberson’s hands will be full:

The severity of Kawhi Leonard’s hand injury notwithstanding, hey, they don’t call him “the claw” for nothing. Roberson will have his own hands full stopping Leonard from scoring, but perhaps more so, keeping him away from Westbrook.

Westbrook needs help:

Although Russ continues his onslaught on the league the wear and tear has begun to show as his shooting efficiency has gone south. Plain and simple he needs more from his cohorts. When Victor Oladipo arrived it was thought he could become the robin to Russ’ batman. Now more than ever he needs to up his scoring and help with ball distribution.

Likewise, the Thunder need to utilize Steven Adams more in the pick and roll. Adams had just four shot attempts versus the Cavaliers and seven versus Dallas. In the win by the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Pelicans, Adams had 16 shot attempts. Aiming to get him more touches is key. And Cameron Payne needs to get the bench producing via his own scoring and through ball distribution.

Player and ball movement:

The best bet for the Thunder to do well offensively lies in their ability to move the ball. OKC can’t afford to fall into their habit of standing and watching Westbrook. They need to have more player movement and specific sets that allow the team to be more versatile offensively (and less predictable) .

Must Read: Five Shooters the Thunder Should Target

Rotations:

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook – 30.8 points, 10.2 assists, 10.6 rebounds

Shooting Guard: Victor Oladipo– 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 37.3 percent from deep

Small Forward: Andre Roberson – 6.6 points, 1.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals

Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis – 6.2 points, 1.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds

Center: Steven Adams– 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks

Notes:

Enes Kanter underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured forearm. Kanter will be reevaluated in 4 weeks but could be out between 6-8 weeks.

underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured forearm. Kanter will be reevaluated in 4 weeks but could be out between 6-8 weeks. Semaj Christon and Josh Huestis are with the D-League affiliate Blues squad

OKC Thunder Reserves:

Point Guard: Cameron Payne

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines Anthony Morrow

Small Forward: Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler,

Power Forward: Nick Collison

Center: Joffrey Lauvergne

San Antonio Starters:

Point Guard: Tony Parker

Shooting Guard: Danny Green

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard

Power Forward: LaMarcus Aldridge

Center: the Spurs have utilized David Lee, Davis Bertans and DeWayne Dedmon since Gasol went down injured. Presumably Pops will select the best match to Steven Adams. This scribe thinks that might be Dedmon who offers a similar game based on his size and defense.

San Antonio Reserves:

Point Guard: Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray

Shooting Guard: Manu Ginobili, Bryn Forbes

Small Forward: Kyle Anderson

Power Forward: David Lee, Davis Bertans

Center: Joel Anthony

Notes:

Jonathan Simmons is questionable to play with a wrist injury

Pau Gasol underwent surgery to repair a broken fourth metacarpal bone (ring finger) and is likely out until after the All-Star break.

Game Specifics:

Recent History: The Spurs hold a slight 16-13 advantage. Since sweeping the Spurs three seasons ago the teams have split games with the Spurs holding a slight 4-3 advantage.

The Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

The Tip: 7:30 PM CT (8:30 PM ET)

TV: FS Oklahoma HD, NBATV



Radio: WLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP)

Next up the Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a 3-game stint. The Bulls, Grizzlies and Blazers are on tap Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively.

Following the game make sure to catch the post game roundup on Thunderous Intentions and provide your thoughts on the game in our comments section.

This article originally appeared on