Oklahoma City Thunder snap six game win streak of Utah Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their first win in over a week with a 97-95 victory over the Utah Jazz.

When there’s a tie game, you want the ball the hands of your best player. Even if your best player is a bit sporadic and you don’t feel good about your chances of winning the game because your best player isn’t a great shooter. You still want the ball in the hands of your best player.

So, the Miami Heat put the ball in the hands of Dion Waiters. And Dion Waiters calmly drained a three to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Oh yeah, Russell Westbrook hit a game-winner to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a victory over the Utah Jazz as well.

Oklahoma City Thunder 97 Utah Jazz 95

It was an odd one in Salt Lake City. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to go up 11 with 46 seconds left in the first half, but Westbrook missed two free throws and then blew a dunk where he tried to end Rudy Gobert’s life. That sequence allowed Utah to cut it to three heading into the locker room.

The Thunder scored eleven points in the third quarter, Westbrook looked to be imploding as he missed 13 straight shots, Victor Oladipo had four fouls and was a non-factor after going 6/7 in the first half, and no one was stepping up on offense.

Thankfully for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah doesn’t have the most dynamic offense and they were playing their third game in four nights. The Thunder managed to keep it close in the fourth and eventually take the lead. It looked like the Oklahoma City Thunder ended the game thanks to a Steven Adams block followed by a Steven Adams dunk (both of which gave Westbrook his 22nd triple-double of the season).

But it wouldn’t be the Oklahoma City Thunder if they didn’t try and blow it at the end. They left Gordon Hayward wide open for three with 10-seconds left, and he proceeded to bury the jumper to tie the game. Hayward was 5/16 and 1/5 from three prior to that make. Somewhere, Tony is reading this and saying, “low key MVP” to himself.

Then. Westbrook happened. Instead of settling for a flailing three as time expired, he used a half court screen to get space, backed up the defender, and knocked down the 20-footer. Maybe if Westbrook and Waiters took all of those shots in Game 6, OKC would have been in the Finals.

This was a huge win for OKC. After four days off and two blowout losses, they really needed this one. Yes, the Jazz were playing their third game in four nights. No OKC fan is going to have sympathy for a team in the middle of a tough schedule stretch (and in fairness the Thunder were in the same position the last time the two teams played). The Jazz had also won six in a row. This may have been the biggest win of the season for a team that is still coming together.

The return of Adams can’t be understated. I can’t think of another player who has made more clutch defensive plays than Adams this year. He’s a game-changer for OKC and, maybe I’m stating the obvious here, but he’s really important to this team.

Aside from Westbrook being his typical maddening and erratic self, Oladipo had a strong game. He was a team high +17 and shot the ball efficiently. Had it not been for foul trouble, he could have made a bigger impact on the game.

Enes Kanter didn’t get his numbers, but he got the W. I’m sure he’ll take that any day of the week.

If OKC hopes to survive this final January stretch, they really need more from Domantas Sabonis and Cameron Payne. Sabonis has looked confused and over matched all month and, aside from his first game back, Payne has not shot the ball well, especially from three. Sabonis is still a rookie and Payne is still recovering from his foot injury, but they could be big boosts to the OKC secondary if they’re able to get on track.

The Thunder return to action on Wednesday when they play the New Orleans Pelicans, who just waxed the Cleveland Cavaliers without Anthony Davis.

