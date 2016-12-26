Oklahoma City Thunder: Russell Westbrook Is Mr. Triple-Double

More than a third through the NBA season, Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double and has the Oklahoma City Thunder exceeding expectations

Russell Westbrook has now played in 30 games so far this season. Many of us pondered whether he could average a triple-double before the start of the 2016-2017 NBA season.

Well, Westbrook is averaging 31.8 points per game, 10.8 assists, and 10.5 rebounds. It is one thing to predict a triple-double, and it is another thing for him to actually go out and put up the numbers.

He has five triple-doubles in his past 11 games, so although he isn’t getting one every night, he continues to flirt with a triple-double every game.

On Christmas today, he had 31 points, 15 assists, and 7 rebounds. As a matter of fact, Westbrook has not had one game this year in which he has had less than five assists or less than five rebounds.

And, he has only scored under 20 points in two games this season.

[via Yahoo] “It’s tempting to say that Westbrook can only put up these numbers because he’s in a unique situation on a team trying to adjust to the loss of another elite player. But plenty of other squads ask one star to do a lot and none of them put up the kinds of numbers Westbrook has so far this season. There is no context that explains away three 45-point triple-doubles in a little more than one-third of season. It was once standard practice to ask if playing with Westbrook limited what Kevin Durant could do. But maybe, with no slight meant to KD, it was really the other way around.”

Russell Westbrook is continuing to run the show in Oklahoma City. His numbers are absolutely incredible, and he is showing us that he can be the main guy for the Thunder.

He wants everyone to know that he can do it on his own. There is legitimate evidence that Westbrook has the potential to average a triple-double for this season and match the Big O. The Thunder are sitting at the 6th seed, and almost 100 percent of the credit should go to number 0.

This article originally appeared on