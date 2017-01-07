Oklahoma City Thunder finally win in 2017, beat Nuggets 121-106

Despite grave concern, the Oklahoma City Thunder won’t go winless in 2017 after dispatching the Denver Nuggets 121-106

I get to recap a Thunder victory? This is new territory for me. We’ve officially lit 2017.

Coming off three straight losses and playing a below-average Nuggets team at home, this was a game OKC needed. So, they did what any above-average team would do and they took care of business thanks to their star point guard and center.

Russell Westbrook was back to stat-padding, collecting his 17th triple-double of the season with 32 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists. He also made seven threes on 12 attempts. For those wondering, the power of a Westbrook triple double (OKC are 14-3 this year when he records a triple double) is greatest than the power of a Westbrook three-point shooting barrage (OKC are 2-6 this year when he shoots 9+ threes). Maybe I should revise my three point shot count to say that he can shoot as many threes as he wants as long as he records a triple double.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Thunder 44 36 28 33 121 Nuggets 22 38 20 26 106

The Nuggets held strong in the first half and had things tied up heading into the locker room. Things turned in the second half when Steven Adams decided to feast on the inside. With OKC leading 76-73, Adams scored nine straight points to push the lead to 85-73. OKC never looked back. Adams finished with 16 points.

Aside from Westbrook’s triple double and hot shooting, the story of the night was the return of back-up point guard Cameron Payne. Never has a fanbase been so excited for the return of a back-up. That’s what happens when your previous back-up is Semaj Christon.

Payne turned it over on his first possession but then settled in to contribute eight points, including two threes, in 13 minutes. Billy Donovan obviously wants to ease Payne back into the lineup, but there were some encouraging signs right off the bat.

His stroke looked good as he showed no hesitation letting it go from three; he took what the defense gave him, and his passing was on point. He only had one assist, but his best play came after he hit a dribble hesitation past the defender, got into the paint and threw a lefty pass to a wide open Roberson for three. Roberson missed, but it’s that kind of playmaking and creating that OKC hasn’t had from the second unit all season. And did I mention that he made more threes in one-quarter than Semaj has all season?

That’s not an accurate stat: Semaj has seven made threes in 36 games. It’s gonna take Payne at least whole four games before he catches Semaj.

Victor Oladipo chipped in with 15 points, but struggled from three (0/8); Andre Roberson had 13 points. In perhaps the most shocking stat of the night, Roberson went 5/8 from the free throw line.

62% doesn’t seem very good, but when you remember that Roberson is 36% free-throw shooter on the season, him shooting 62% on eight attempts is like getting a D on your math test after never getting better than an F. And not only have you never gotten better than an F, but sometimes your professor writes, “how did you even get into college?” on your paper. No, a D isn’t good. But you’re still hanging it on your fridge.

Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets in scoring with 24 points. If he was auditioning for a spot on the Thunder roster, he did a little too well because OKC doesn’t have the talent to acquire him. If Wilson really wants to be in OKC, he’ll start decreasing his value so OKC only has to give up Anthony Morrow to get him. Don’t let us down, Wilson.

The Thunder will look to build on this game on Monday when they travel to Chicago to play the Bulls in a Finals preview.

