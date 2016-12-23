Oklahoma City Thunder Christmas Round Table Series, 2 sleeps til Santa

As the Oklahoma City Thunder near the much touted Christmas Day game the team at Thunderous Intentions decided it was perfect timing for a Round Table session.

In this three part series the Thunderous Intentions Team answers questions ranging from whether Russell Westbrook will average a triple-double to which Thunder player you would most like to share dinner with. It was a thoroughly enjoyable task, so we hope you’ll play along and provide your answers in the comments section.

Two more sleeps til Santa, KAT and Wiggins arrive

We’re all invited to a Christmas Thunder event. As good guests we’re going to bring along a host/hostess gift for the team – what team gift are we bringing?

Cole Hixon: A secondary ball handler. With Cameron Payne out, the closest the Thunder have to another play maker is Victor Oladipo. He can handle this in spot minutes against backup units, but would be better if he didn’t have to.

Heather Koontz: I’d bring a guide to free throw shooting. The team’s low free throw percentage has been costly in the last few games, and certain players (looking at you, Roberson) could really use a refresher

Eric Snyder: A Jump Shot- If this team could put a group of shooters on the floor to surround Russ, it would be a legitimate title contender. At this point, the team as it is constructed has no shot to make any noise in the postseason.

Joshua Lea: If I’m Santa Clause for OKC. The number one gift I’m bringing them this Christmas is better three-point shooting. OKC is shooting an average of 8-of- 25 (32%) from the floor per game. They also are quite woeful from the free throw line at 72% on the year. The OKC Thunder need better scoring, starting from the outside.

Anthony Halkias: Better offense

Jeremy Lambert: Can I kidnap Paul George and put him in a bag? Strategically, I’d bring them a little three point defense. The Thunder are middle of the pack in opponent 3FG%, but it sure seems like they give up a lot of open looks, especially lately. The loss of Victor Oladipo, combined with Westbrook’s lack of effort, has really hurt their perimeter defense. It is possible to strategically fix Westbrook’s defensive effort level?

Yaman Khabbaz: Better three-point shooting.

Casimir Cuffy: Easy. I am bringing more perimeter shooting for the team. Always good to bring something they don’t already have right?

Chris Hughes: I think it’d bring an ability to consistently start games well. We either seem to hit the ground sprinting or walking, never running. And when the Thunder get behind early like in the first quarter by a wide margin, they often fail to come back.

Rich Condon: Shiny new rotations: Billy D has been experimenting, but I would like to see a pure offensive mix (Russ–Abrines–Morrow–Sabonis–Kanter) and a lockdown defensive lineup (Oladipo–Roberson–Grant–Adams-Morrow/Abrines).

Tamberlyn Richardson: Clutch time closing super power …. every team knows to up their defensive effort on Westbrook often leading to him missing the shot. Since Russell does so much the entire game it’s easier to defend him in minutes 45-48.

As a Christmas gift to Russell Westbrook you get to create his next t-shirt or bib – what’s the headline on it?

Jeremy Lambert: Man on Fire. With Russ looking like Denzel Washington reading to go on a murder spree.

Casimir Cuffy:”Sham-Master”

Heather Koontz: 0>35

Eric Snyder: “Shout Out to the Guy Who Has to Keep Track of my Stats. He’s the real MVP.”

Joshua Lea: This is fun, I would get a picture of his mean face. The face he makes when he’s really ballin’. At the top of the shirt, I would write: “Make that face at em!”

Cole Hixon: I really want to go with something petty, but I can’t think of anything creative so I’ll go with Okla-Home. Play on words that is popular around the state and it make me happy to be remind of the fact that he calls OKC home.

Anthony Halkias: Wizards of ROZ

Yaman Khabbaz: Why not?

Tamberlyn Richardson: So many options to choose from. I narrowed it down to 2 shirts. He wears one to the game and one to leave the game.

Arriving shirt:

Front of shirt:



Back of shirt:

Departing Shirt (hopefully after beating Warriors):

Front of shirt:

Durant: “I feel really grateful to play for a team like that and play with a bunch of players who are selfless and enjoy the game in its purest form.”

Back of the shirt:

Westbrook 2016:

22 assists versus Suns

10.8 assists per game in 2016-17

13 Triple-Doubles through 12/22/17

50 Triple-Doubles in career

*3,000 assists to Kevin Durant scoring efforts

*that’s a guess I don’t know the number

Chris Hughes: I’d love to spend ages thinking of something really creative but it’d be brilliant to see a t-shirt with “That’s Cute.” on it, or even with a picture of his reaction to the Philadelphia fan!

Rich Condon: “I solemnly swear to pass more in the fourth.”

Russ has gotten ten+ assists by the third a lot this year, and then he shoots his way through the 4th..

Through this point in the season what has been the biggest disappointment or conversely greatest surprise?

Jeremy Lambert: Biggest disappointment has Billy Donovan’s rotations. He still can’t help but experiment. That leads to guys losing and gaining playing time randomly. It’s nice that he’s not set in his ways and willing to adapt, but sometimes he needs to reign it in a bit. Victor Oladipo has been the greatest surprise. I knew he was good, but he’s been fantastic for OKC. He can run the offense, space the floor, and is an above average defender. We’re seeing just how valuable he is right now.

Yaman Khabbaz: The biggest disappointment also happens to be the greatest surprise – 50% of Thunder losses have come by 4 points or less. This obviously makes for plenty of heartbreak towards the end, but it means that the team is competing until the very end. They’re playing until the final buzzer.

Joshua Lea: The biggest Disappointment has to be the inconsistent use of Steven Adams. He’s becoming such a low-post scoring threat and he’s just not being utilized. The biggest surprise is the increase in Anthony Morrow’s minutes. Thunder fans have been calling for Morrow to see the floor more and he’s getting that shot.

Chris Hughes: Definitely the biggest surprise was how we started the season. Fresh off the back of losing frankly one of the top three players in the league, going 6-1 was a pretty crazy feeling. I mean we didn’t then go on a losing streak admittedly, but we’re still boasting a positive ratio now so I can’t complain.

Rich Condon: Steven Adams lack of involvement offensively. He’s taking between 5-10 shots a game. I’d like to see him be more assertive on offense.

Cole Hixon: Russell Westbrook actually averaging a triple double. I like many other people thought it was an insane notion to start the season and now it seems feasible.

Heather Koontz: One of the greatest surprises for me came at the beginning of the season when the Thunder defeated the Clippers and became the only undefeated team in the western conference at the time. Sure, it was short-lived. But, the explosion of talent at the beginning of the season was a pleasant surprise.

Anthony Halkias: Lack of wins. Not enough production out of role players.

Casimir Cuffy: I want to go the greatest surprise route. I am surprised at how well Andre Roberson is playing. Not just defensively, but his all-around game is pleasant to watch this season

Eric Snyder: The biggest disappointment this season so far has been GM Sam Presti. He was caught flat-footed by Durant’s departure and has done nothing to provide more scoring help to Russ. The current record is skewed because of Russell Westbrook. Presti better have a great trade lined up as a Christmas present for Thunder fans and players alike.

Tamberlyn Richardson: When I made my preseason picks I had the Thunder competing for a seed somewhere between 3 and 6 with Russell Westbrook averaging a triple-double, winning MVP and forming a major bond with Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams. So… not surprised.

I did anticipate Donovan would get the youngsters to perform, but to do that he needs to give them consistent minutes. Therefore my disappointment lies in a combo of roster utilization and Sam Presti not making a move to add another scorer/star yet. Or course the unfortunate timing of Cameron Payne‘s injury was another disappointment.

As of today the Thunder sit 7th in the Western Conference with a 17-12 record. Where do OKC finish the season?

Chris Hughes: Realistically I’d like to shoot for 50 wins. I think it’s definitely realistic, albeit optimistic. I think 47-35 would be nice. In terms of our actual position I think fourth would be the absolute highest. I don’t see us catching the Clips, Spurs or GSW. I think fifth or closely sixth is more where we’ll finish though, but I think all the teams that reach the playoffs beneath the aforementioned trio will finish close to each other, all within 40-50 wins.

Rich Condon: OKC are currently 16-12. I think they finish 42-40, which is good for the 7th seed in the West and a first round series with…wait for it…the San Antonio Spurs. Original of me, I know.

Casimir Cuffy:. I predict the thunder finish somewhere around 46-36 which might be good for somewhere around 5th or 6th in the West record wise. BUT they will also win their division so they will be the 4th seed.

Anthony Halkias: 5th place 50-32

Eric Snyder: 44-38 and a Six Seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Yaman Khabbaz: The Thunder’s record at the end of the season will be 47-35. Their position in the Western conference will be sixth.

Joshua Lea: OKC will likely finish in the 5-8 position. January is going to be a big month for this team. They have just three home games during the month of January. The Thunder will have to find ways to close games on the road either with or without Victor Oladipo.

Tamberlyn Richardson: Much depends on Victor Oladipo returning soon, especially given 15 of the next 20 games are on the road. Having Cameron Payne back should also help in terms of adding another ball handler and scorer on the court. Factor in Sam Presti may make a trade (is he simply waiting for Payne to return to flip that switch?). Preseason I said between 3-6, so OKC Thunder will need to go on a run during the road heavy January and make a trade to get there.

Cole Hixon: I said 43-39 to start the season so I will stick with that and say they finish 7th in the West.

Jeremy Lambert: Before the season I thought they were be a 45 win team and a sixth seed. I see no reason to change that. Even with a trade, depending on who comes back, they’re not going to be better than Golden State, San Antonio, or Los Angeles. Utah is getting healthy and figuring things out and the Rockets look to be a better team at this point.

Heather Koontz: I see them earning the eighth spot in the playoffs. I’d love to rank them higher than that, but without a Christmas miracle, it seems unlikely

Westbrook is on a terror. Does he finish with triple-double average and what does he/OKC have to do for him to win MVP?

Cole Hixon: I will say that he does do it, because despite what he says it is something that the team has bought into. For him to win MVP though, in addition to averaging the triple double the Thunder will probably have to get home court in the 1st round for him to have a shot at it and I don’t see that happening.

Rich Condon: Russ will come close, like 30 PPG 10.6 RPG AND 9 APG. He still falls in love with his shot too much down the stretch of games. However, if OKC makes the playoffs, he wins the MVP over Harden.

Joshua Lea: While Westbrook has been a huge force in this league. He’ll win MVP if the Thunder make the playoffs as a top four seed and the Thunder win the division. This can happen, OKC is going to be in the playoff conversation and Westbrook will flirt with averaging a triple-double.

Chris Hughes: I think it’s going to be seriously tough. I think he can finish with 30+ points but keeping the rest of the stats up is the big task or another 50 games. Annoyingly I think even if he did he might not win the MVP, purely because it’s historically gone to someone finishing in the top two seeds of whichever

conference.

Heather Koontz: Westbrook will finish with a triple-double average. He’s unstoppable, and I can’t imagine that ending anytime soon. Since he’s made it clear that MVP awards and triple-doubles don’t matter to him, I think his sheer passion for winning will carry him through. No frills to get in the way, no pressure to be named something or make history for anything. That’s how he’ll get the MVP award.

Eric Snyder: Westbrook will not finish with a Triple Double average because of the wear and tear on his body. This is not Oscar Robertson’s NBA and Russ is not indestructible.

a. For Westbrook to be the MVP the Thunder must be a Playoff team. If he is putting up numbers on a sub-par team without a decent record, he won’t get enough MVP votes.

Anthony Halkias: Make the playoffs and averages a triple double. YES.

Jeremy Lambert: Unless the team gets better shooting around him, he’s going to have a hard time averaging ten assists. Points will be easy, rebounds will come since his teammates let him grab a lot, but teams know to take away Adams and Kanter, forcing Russ to pass to a wing player. Unfortunately, those wing players aren’t very good.

Yaman Khabbaz: Does he finish the season averaging a triple-double? Possibly. If he does, then winning MVP will be easier for him. The Thunder, however, have to win around 50+ games for him to be a favorite. If the wins aren’t there, he doesn’t win MVP. Simple.

Casimir Cuffy:. I honestly believe if he can make it to February still averaging a triple-double then he will go all the way with it. As long as the Thunder are above the 7th seed in the playoffs I believe the MVP will be a lock.

Tamberlyn Richardson: MVP winners typically come from the top 2 teams of either conference and even then it’s not a given. I point you to 2014-15 when the Rockets were decimated by injury ad James Harden carried them to the second seed. The difference this year is Westbrook is on pace to do something not accomplished in decades. Furthermore of all the current MVP candidates Russell has the fewest complimentary stars working beside him. Harden has been surrounded by shooters, plus the Warriors and Cavaliers are “Super Teams”.

Still, the TI team makes solid points regarding how difficult the road will be especially in terms of the assists and the toll of the season on Westbrook . That said, let’s recall what Westbrook does to teams like the Suns or what he did in New York (17 rebounds) when his rebound average was slipping.

For that reason, this optimistic scribe is going to stick with my preseason picks and say Westbrook does average a triple-double. Moreover, I think the pundits are looking for a reason to reward Westbrook for being the last casualty of the old CBA, so if the team finishes 6th on top of his triple-double – he wins MVP.

Okay Thunder fans, that’s it for the first segment of the Thunderous Intentions Round Table. Please join in via our comments section and share your thoughts with us on how you would answer these questions.

Tomorrow we return with Part II which includes the team’s thoughts on OKC’s rookies, the 2017 All-Star Break, which economical player the Thunder should add, which game the team would pick to attend and who they would select to have dinner with from the Thunder organization (and what burning question has to be asked).

